Graham Potter insists Viktor Gyokeres had a great season

Viktor Gyokeres scored as Sweden opened their World Cup campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory against Tunisia a few hours ago. The result provided an ideal start to their tournament ambitions and highlighted the importance of Gyokeres within the national side. After a challenging period earlier in the qualification process, the striker appears to have rediscovered the confidence and consistency that have made him such a valuable asset.

Sweden were forced to secure their place at the World Cup through the playoffs following a difficult qualification campaign. During the early stages of that journey, Gyokeres struggled to find his best form for both club and country. However, he responded impressively when it mattered most, delivering influential performances during the playoffs as his Arsenal career also began to flourish.

Gyokeres Backed to Deliver

The forward’s resurgence has continued on the biggest stage, with his goal against Tunisia setting the tone for Sweden’s World Cup campaign. His ability to lead the attack and convert opportunities could prove crucial as the tournament progresses and the level of opposition increases.

As reported by the Metro, Sweden’s manager Graham Potter said this about Gyokeres and the season he has had:

“He’s obviously had a fantastic season.

“We want to use him to his best, try and get the most out of him. Because if we do, then he gives us a chance to win football matches. That’s for sure.”

Sweden Looking to Build Momentum

Potter’s comments reflect the belief that Sweden can maximise Gyokeres’ qualities by placing him in situations that suit his style of play. If the team continues to trust him and utilise his strengths effectively, he could become one of their most influential figures during the competition.

Gyokeres is regarded as one of the finest strikers in the game at present, and he forms a formidable partnership with another leading forward in Alexander Isak. Sweden will expect both attackers to play significant roles as they seek to progress deep into the tournament and exceed the expectations of many observers.

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