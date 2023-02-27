Graham Potter is using Arteta’s example to keep his job

Graham Potter is under pressure as the manager of Chelsea as his team continues to lose match after match.

The English gaffer has been backed with some of the finest talents in the world as Chelsea moved for several top players in the last two transfer windows.

The former Brighton boss cannot say he has not been supported and frustrated Chelsea fans have called for him to be sacked, but he wants more time and compares his situation to that of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The Spaniard inherited a poor Gunners team and was almost sacked as the Gunners continued to struggle, but he has now built one of the best winning machines in the Premier League.

After his side’s latest setback, Potter said via Talk Sport:

“We were talking before the game about watching All or Nothing and Arsenal, two years into Mikel’s reign he’s close to getting the sack and people are wanting him out and it’s a disaster. And now things have changed a little bit – and that’s just the way it is.

“If you look at Jurgen’s situation – they haven’t got results and all of a sudden people want him out, that’s just the nature of football.

“Obviously, I haven’t done enough at this club to have too much good faith, and I also accept that.”

This season has been tough for Chelsea, but Arteta made an instant impression by winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield.

Potter is a good manager, but Arteta is better and the Spaniard showed early signs of improvement when he took over at Arsenal.

