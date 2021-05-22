Graham Potter praises the work of manager Mikel Arteta

Brighton boss Graham Potter has praised the work being done by Mikel Arteta, claiming Arsenal are progressing under his guise.

The Gunners haven’t been wholly consistent this season, with a painful spell before Christmas leaving us closer to the bottom of the table than the top.

In the last 23 matches however, Arsenal have the second-best form in the division, and Potter can see the progress being made by the Spaniard.

“You could see that they’re disappointed because a club of that size is always competing in the top competitions, but sometimes in football that happens, but they have performed really well in games and should have won and scored more,” Potter said in his pre-match conference(via SussexLive).

“They have missed some opportunities. They can still attack you from any area on the pitch, they’re making progress as a team, Mikel is making progress there.

“They’re going to be strong, fighting for the points to get into Europe. From being written off a few months ago, they’re still in the fight and that’s a credit to them. They’re going to be a tough team.”

Arsenal’s form definitely shouldn’t be discounted despite the odd silly result or two, and I struggle to believe that we will not be completely up for this weekend’s clash.

Brighton deserve praise for their level of performance and consistency this term also, but this match should be ours for the taking, and I firmly expect a fighting performance on the pitch.

Is anyone expecting Brighton to make things difficult for us this weekend? Am I alone in thinking our team will be on point?

Patrick