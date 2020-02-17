Video – Graeme Souness pays Nicolas Pepe the highest possible compliment

Former Liverpool great Graeme Souness speaks very highly of Nicolas Pepe.

Nicolas Pepe put in a magical performance against Newcastle on Sunday contributing a goal and two assists and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness was absolutely gushing about the 24-year-old.

I really want to reveal what he had to say about Pepe but that would spoil the clip below, however, I will say that Souness knows huge potential when he sees it, he has played with and against some of the best in the game and I am not going to argue with his assessment of the Ivorian hit-man.

His fellow pundit Chris Houghton is more laid back in his opinion but still recognises what a talent Pepe really is.

This video comes courtesy of Sky Sports Premier League Twitter account.

“Their best ever player Thierry didn’t have the best first year. I think he will be a star here” Graeme Souness has been impressed with Nicolas Pepe despite his critics this season 📱 Recap #ARSNEW here: https://t.co/2yatcOdwmC pic.twitter.com/h8asq2ZI41 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

Watch more Arsenal videos here