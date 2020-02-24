Granit Xhaka admits that he would have to reconsider if he is offered Arsenal’s captaincy again

Granit Xhaka claims that he would have to think twice before taking the Arsenal captaincy if it was ever offered to him again.

The Swiss midfielder was made Arsenal’s captain by Unai Emery earlier in the season, the process of naming him was a fair one as his fellow teammates voted him as their leader.

He, however, fell out with the club’s fans after he was named captain and Unai Emery stripped him of the captaincy.

Xhaka has been in fine form since Mikel Arteta became their new manager and he seems to have played his way back into the heart of the fans.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang possibly leaving next summer, there have been talks that Xhaka would be named as his replacement.

But the midfielder claims that it would not be that easy for the club to get him to accept their offer.

“If one day the club asks me about the armband, I have to think twice,” Xhaka said per the Standard. “There was a moment, because it was not easy for me and my family. I hope people understand this.

“But I think I showed my character. I am not a guy who runs away. I always say to the club, ‘When I [am] here, I am ready to give everything’. It was like this always.

“I train very hard and that things turned around is the key. This [has given me] the most happiness.”

On a personal level, I am glad that Xhaka has been brought back in from the cold, I also believe in second chances, but only up to a point.

I do not believe he should ever be made captain again, that bridge is burnt as far as I am concerned. I hope he remains at the club and what happened has now been put behind us all but there is a price for the fans forgivness and I feel it is the captaincy is never his again.