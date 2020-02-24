Granit Xhaka admits to wanting out of Arsenal after he fell out with their fans

Granit Xhaka has admitted that he thought he had played his last game for the club.

Xhaka was booed off after being substituted in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

The Swiss international swore at the crowd and ripped off his jersey which angered the fans even more.

He has now admitted that he felt he had probably played his last game for the club with a move to Hertha Berlin in the last transfer window eventually being mooted.

Arsenal replaced Xhaka with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their club’s captain, however, he worked his way back into the reckoning when Mikel Arteta became the club’s new manager and he remains one of the most important senior players at Arsenal at the moment.

According to The Guardian, he said: “Of course, I don’t lie. There was a moment [when I thought I wouldn’t play for Arsenal again], because it was not easy for me and my family. I hope people understand this,”

“But I think I showed my character. I am not a guy who runs away. I always say to the club, ‘When I [am] here, I am ready to give everything’. It was like this always. I train very hard and that things turned around is the key. This [has given me] the most happiness.”

Mikel Arteta has had to bank on the experience and capabilities of Xhaka to help rebuild his Arsenal team and the Switzerland international has repaid the manager with some stellar performances over the last month or so.