Granit Xhaka avoids FIFA punishment after gesture

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will not be punished after appearing to break a FIFA rule on politics on the football pitch.

Xhaka has led the Swiss national team to the knockout stage of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 as he continues to show he is a key player for his club and country.

Their game against Serbia was a heated encounter considering the rivalry between both nations.

Xhaka was caught on camera holding his crotch at the Serbian bench which sparked an angry reaction from them.

After the game, the midfielder wore a Swiss jersey with the name Jashari written on it.

It seemed to reference Adem Jashari who founded the Kosovo Liberation Army and was killed by Serbian police in 1998.

However, after the game, he claimed it was about his teammate Ardon Jashari, and The Sun reveals he has escaped a FIFA fine.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been an exemplary player for club and country and we do not believe he will deliberately want to provoke anyone.

The midfielder knows the implication of such an act and he will not want to be fined or suspended for any World Cup game.