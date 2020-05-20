Granit Xhaka buries the hatchet after his row with Arsenal fans

Granit Xhaka has insisted that he has moved on from falling out with Arsenal fans last year as he looks to help the team get back among the top sides in England.

The Swiss midfielder fell out with Arsenal’s fans in October after he swore at the fans who were booing him for walking off the pitch instead of running when substituted.

He then ripped off his jersey after cupping his ears to the fans, it looked like he was not going to be an Arsenal player for much longer as the January transfer window loomed.

He was stripped of the captain’s armband by Unai Emery, however, when Mikel Arteta became the club’s new manager, the Spaniard restored him to the side and assured him that he was part of his plans.

The Switzerland captain would eventually rebuild his reputation at the club and he even snubbed a move back to the Bundesliga when he had already agreed on personal terms with Hertha Berlin.

Speaking about the incident recently, he insisted that it was in the past now.

‘The subject is closed for me,’ he told German publication Bild. ‘Maybe it was also a misunderstanding, and both sides overreacted a bit.

‘The fans can be sure that I always go beyond my limits and give everything for Arsenal.’

It is time to move on and while some fans have forgiven him, some have not and most certainly have not forgotten.