Granit Xhaka celebrates 200 Arsenal games and says “we can do something special”

Arsenal’s Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has had a torrid time at his seven years at the Emirates, and there were a few times that we thought we had seen the last of him in the famous Red & White jersey.

But he is arguably having his best ever season for the Gunners, and yet again starred in yesterday’s 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest, which sent us back to the top of the table.

He hardly ever gets injured and was voted our Player of the Month for September, which is evidence of how he has turned around the opinions of many Gooners who regularly stated they wanted him out of the club.

His enormous experience means that he is the de facto captain over his young team-mates, despite Martin Odegaard holding the honorary position, and he has been instrumental in the team’s new found confidence and wining mentality.

Yesterday, he celebrated his 200th game for the Gunners,, and is only the 17th player in Arsenal’s history to reach that milestone, and he is understandably very pleased with his record. “Two hundred games in the Premier League for this amazing football club makes me proud,” he told Arsenal.com after the game.

“It makes me proud for myself, for my team-mates, for the staff I’ve had in the last seven years. It’s not usual to make 200 games for a club like this, I always say I want to give them something back. I feel at home as well so hopefully there’s more to come.

“Two hundred games, you can’t achieve that from today tomorrow. It needs a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, a lot of people were included around me for the last seven years and in the end it’s hard work.”

It has taken a long time but Arsenal are currently sitting happily at the top of the League, as well as our Europa League Group, and he feels that our position is testament to our improvement this season. “This is what we want to see, us players, the fans and the football club,” he added. “We deserve to be there in my opinion, now we have to keep going, keep believing in each other that we can do something special.”

Congratulations Granit, you and your leadership qualities are making Arsenal fans very happy, and long may it continue….

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Arteta’s thoughts after brilliant win over Nottm Forest…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids