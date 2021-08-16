Arsenal News Latest News

Granit Xhaka commits his long-term future to Arsenal

Arsenal have agreed a new deal with midfielder Granit Xhaka which will tie him to the club until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder was strongly linked with a move to Serie A side Roma in recent months, with manager Jose Mourinho claimed to be keen on his signature, but a fee could not be met between the two sides.

The Giallorossi clearly didn’t value the midfielder as strongly as reported, especially after they just came up with the funds to buy Tammy Abraham from Chelsea for a reported £34 Million, as cited by TheAthletic, while they haggled over the asking price of Xhaka.

The 28 year-old now looks set to play a key role in our side once again this season, and has agreed a new contract with us keeping him until he turns 32 Football.London reports, which should see him play through his prime at the Emirates, unless a new club comes forward in the coming transfer windows of course.

We have been linked with a number of central midfielders this summer, but that will likely slow down with the confirmation that Granit will no longer be leaving us, although I’m not fully convinced that will be a good thing for the season ahead.

Is our CM role one of our weakest at present?

  1. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 16, 2021 at 3:53 pm

    This is pathetic and frustrating

  2. Dan kit says:
    August 16, 2021 at 3:59 pm

    Well that’s the next 4 seasons with us not competing then .
    Odegaard next just to add to the misery .

  3. 03 gooner says:
    August 16, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    This is Arteta’s decision, of this there can be no doubt, I wouldn’t be surprised if he makes Xhaka permanent captain again and if that was to pass I can only see one inevitable conclusion. P.s Arteta will do well to get past October

  4. Blackszykowsky #003 says:
    August 16, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    That’s good, if Roma can splash 34M on Abraham, why can’t they give 20M for Xhaka

  5. Adajim says:
    August 16, 2021 at 4:10 pm

    Am an ‘Arteta fanboy’ (as some call us who support the manager), and this is the height of all his decisions, what else does Xhaka has to offer that we are yet to see, last season was his best performance since joining arsenal IMO, and with good euro, Roma could only value him at £13m despite those aforementioned.
    So what else, by 2025 he will be 32yo

  6. Nivo says:
    August 16, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    Just curious about something… how exactly does this make us a better team? I simply don’t get the logic behind this move. I have nothing against Xhaka i think he is a very good player. BUT his main fault is lack of speed… and i don’t think that is going to improve.
    He isn’t dynamic enough and him signing for 4 more years means we arent getting anyone better in our squad. The upside of this… he is probably the only player in our squad (other than Saka, Martineli and Tierny) that actually has a pair of balls and doesnt let anyone bully him

  7. fairfan says:
    August 16, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Just because Xhaka’s contract has been extended does not mean he will be here next season? Eventually the market will bounce back and Xhakas value like all players will improve significantly.
    So Xhaka could be sold this time next season for 20m.

