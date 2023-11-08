Granit Xhaka compares Mikel Arteta with Xabi Alonso

Granit Xhaka has had the privilege of playing under two young and exciting Spanish managers after leaving Arsenal to move to Bayer Leverkusen in the last transfer window.

At Arsenal, he worked with Mikel Arteta, who is one of the finest young managers on the continent at the moment, and he enjoyed his last term in London.

Arteta converted him into a more attacking midfielder, and he thrived at the Emirates for the Gunners.

In Germany, he is working with Xabi Alonso in a more defensive role and is playing a key role in a team that could win the league.

Spain has some of the best managers in Europe; Arteta and Alonso are the newest fine managers from the country.

Xhaka was asked about the difference between both and said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“They are very similar in mentality and style of play, both are ambitious, purposeful and honest.

“Arteta shows more on the board, Xabi shows the things himself on the court. He still has the quality to be able to play himself.

“That’s the biggest difference. It’s a privilege for me to be able to play under both of them. This is a gift.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta and Alonso are making good career progress and have played individual roles in making Xhaka a better player.

He did well when he was with us and we never thought he would flop on the books of Bayer Leverkusen.

