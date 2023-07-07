Granit Xhaka gives a special thank you to the Arsenal fans in emotional farewell message

Granit Xhaka has bid an emotional farewell to Arsenal fans as his move to Bayer Leverkusen was officially announced. After a stellar 2022/23 season, where he contributed seven goals and seven assists in the Premier League, the Swiss international expressed his desire for a new adventure, returning to the Bundesliga after seven years in North London.

In his heartfelt message to the Gunners faithful, Xhaka reflected on his seven-year journey at the Emirates Stadium, acknowledging the significant role the club played in his life.

GRANIT XHAKA – Gunners, it’s been some journey – and all that’s left is for me to say thank you.

I’ve spent seven years at Arsenal. The club has become such an important part of my life – and it’s not easy to leave. But now is the right time for a new adventure.

There are so many people I need to thank – the managers I played for, all my team-mates and the staff behind the scenes.

And I especially want to thank all of you. Everyone knows we’ve been through some tough times. But we came through them together – and I’ll never ever forget the feeling I had each time we won the FA Cup or whenever I heard you singing my name. Pure goosebumps!

I will always carry Arsenal in my heart. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.

Thank you ❤️

Granit Xhaka produced my favourite goal at the Emirates. Behind the goal, within the first few rows. It was special. Thank you Granit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dj8n7l1t1q — Met. (@AFCMet) July 6, 2023

While bidding farewell, Xhaka assured the Arsenal faithful that the club would forever hold a special place within him. He emphasized the strong bond he developed with the Gunners, by stating, “Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.” His heartfelt words encapsulated the emotional connection he formed with the club and its supporters over the years.

As the midfielder embarks on a new chapter in his career, he leaves behind a lasting legacy at Arsenal. With 297 appearances, 23 goals, and 29 assists, he played a significant role in the team’s success, winning two FA Cups.

297 appearances. 23 goals. 29 assists. Two FA Cups. And one inspirational story.​ Granit Xhaka: forever a part of the Arsenal family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gbgRVicFiM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 6, 2023

The impact he made both on and off the pitch will always be remembered by the fans who have red in their heart.

In closing, Xhaka expressed his heartfelt gratitude, leaving a lasting impression with his final words: “Thank you. I will always carry Arsenal in my heart.”

The Gunners’ faithful will undoubtedly cherish the memories created during Xhaka’s time at the club, as they bid farewell to a player who will forever remain an integral part of their history.

Many will hope that it’s not a goodbye, but rather a ‘see you soon.’

Writer – Yash Bisht

