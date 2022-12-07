Granit Xhaka gives his support to Nketiah as Jesus replacement

Granit Xhaka insists Gabriel Jesus’ injury hands Eddie Nketiah an opportunity to shine at Arsenal in the next few months after he spent the first half of the season on the bench.

Jesus suffered an injury in Brazil’s game against Cameroon and has just undergone successful surgery, which could keep him out of the team for at least three months.

This comes as a tremendous blow and could tempt Arsenal into moving for a new striker in January, but Nketiah proved he can do a job at the end of last season.

He has barely played this term because of the arrival of Jesus, but Xhaka believes this is his time to shine.

He said via Mirror Football:

“We have the option with Eddie, of course. He showed great games as well in the past and we need to support Gabi first. We need to support Eddie as well, because he will be a big, big part of the next two or three months. But I am looking forward to it because we have the quality to bring Eddie there and to help him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah signed a new long-term deal at the club in the summer because we believed in him and now he has the chance to show he can push Jesus for a starting spot.

Considering how well he did before last season ended, we expect him to continue performing well now that he has the role of the club’s main striker.

