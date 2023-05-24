Granit Xhaka hints he will be saying a fond farewell to Arsenal fans on Sunday

The anticipated transfer of Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, a German club, seems to be progressing rapidly, indicating that the Swiss captain may be playing his final game with Arsenal this weekend.

In recent updates, it has become evident that Xhaka is on the brink of joining forces with Xabi Alonso’s side and the development surrounding this potential move has been given significant attention.

It certainly appears that Xhaka is indeed contemplating the offer but it is crucial to note that this is far from a finalized agreement. It was reported last week that the Switzerland captain has requested additional time to carefully consider this proposition, but he says now that he will be making his final decision before this coming weekend, and he will make it clear to the Arsenal fans after this weekend’s game against Wolves.

Granit explained to TalkSport after the Forest defeat: “You will know the latest next week, for sure. I think they (the fans) deserve that and I do myself as well.

“We have one more week of this Premier League season, the first thing is I want to enjoy [it] and, for sure, you guys will know next week what happens with my future.

“This is what I said when I speak about special. I mean, how I say it, where I have been three years ago and how I came back and my turnaround, maybe. It makes me proud, makes me happy as well. But this is my story, this is my path.

“Of course, if next week we know much more what happen with my future, I will be thankful for the fans because how they treat me after this, I didn’t expect that if I am honest.

“I am thankful for that and I want to give them something back [for] maybe my last game on Sunday. I wanted to do something special this season, maybe with a title, but it’s not the time. Let’s see what the future speaks about it.

“Where I have been three years ago and where I am today, I think I grew up like a person, like a player and I got the respect back, what I think I deserve as well from the fans.

“We have worked 11 months very well, I think. Let’s enjoy the last game at home.”

While there may be an inclination from Xhaka’s wife to return to Germany, the player himself appears to be less inclined to depart from the Emirates Stadium at this particular moment. Having spent seven years at Arsenal, Xhaka has received very high praise from manager Mikel Arteta, not only for his prowess on the field but also for his admirable character. Should Xhaka choose to pursue an exit, the club would be sure to give him a rousing send-off, once he has told us of his final decision.

Whatever happens one way or the other, we will know for sure very shortly…..

Daniel O

