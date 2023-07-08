Arsenal News Latest News

Granit Xhaka insists he has happy memories from his time at Arsenal

Granit Xhaka, the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, has openly acknowledged the positive memories he holds from his time at Arsenal. Xhaka recently departed the Gunners to join the German club, becoming one of their key signings for the summer.

Throughout his nearly decade-long tenure at the Emirates, Xhaka proved to be a pivotal player for Arsenal, particularly during Mikel Arteta’s tenure as manager. Despite having one season remaining on his contract with Arsenal, the club permitted his departure after securing deals for players such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

As Xhaka embarks on the next chapter of his career with Bayer Leverkusen, he expressed his enjoyment of the time he spent at Arsenal.

He said as quoted by SRF.ch: “There are a lot of positive memories. Personally, I and my family spent seven wonderful years in London.

“I’ve never played for a foreign club for so long. My graduation here, my last game, all the news – wow, that gives me goosebumps.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka had a good spell with us and the midfielder will get a good welcome whenever he visits us.

It would have been great if he had spent more time with us, but we can also admit he is leaving at the right time.

  1. His sheer mentality speaks volumes of the man of steel, to be provoked and jeered week in week out by your own fans and then turn that around to have them eating out of the palm of your hands is no easy feat.

    I believe you son.

    Reply

