Granit Xhaka looking good for early Arsenal return

Could we see Granit Xhaka back sooner than we think?

The first North London derby of the season way back in September, despite giving us three points against Tottenham, was rather bittersweet, as that was when Granit Xhaka got injured.

Despite walking off, after many scans and tests the prognosis was that he suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee and would be out for UP TO three months.

Well, we know that it never is as little as that, especially at Arsenal, and the word from the club was that Xhaka would be back in the new year and would miss the rest of 2021. So normally that would mean that he would end up possibly being back in or around January time, but where Arsenal are concerned, and the way our luck is, players often return even later than suggested.

However, if you Look at his social media he looks more than ready to return within the next few weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granit Xhaka (@granitxhaka)

Since his unfortunate injury we haven’t done too badly and have climbed up the table nicely. However, at times there have been moments in the midfield where you would have noticed the difference in a positive way had he been there.

Although it can be argued at times that we haven’t missed him, it was unlucky for Xhaka and Arsenal that he got injured when he did, because he was beginning to show glimpses of a player that could really become something great at Arsenal, and possibly even take back that captain’s armband or even share it, in the not too far future.

All we can do is hope that whenever he does come back, he returns on par or even as a better player than he was before he got injured and he continues to help control the midfield while also cutting out his recklessness at times!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

Watch The Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith asks whether Arteta can really take us back to the top table

Please subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids on Youtube to get early notice of Just Arsenal Videos