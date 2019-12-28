Granit Xhaka not impressed with Mikel Arteta over mixed messages

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has been angered by Mikel Arteta’s inconsistent stance over his future.
Arteta has been open with his admiration for the Swiss midfielder and even claimed that he wanted to sign him for Manchester City.
However, in private, he has told the midfielder that he can leave the club if the right club meets Arsenal’s terms.
This inconsistency has left Xhaka angry according to reports in his native country via Express Sports.
Xhaka has reportedly agreed terms with Hertha Berlin over a return to Germany, but the Germans are struggling to meet Arsenal’s asking price, it remains unclear if that move will pull through next month.
Xhaka started Arteta’s first game and looks set to keep his place, however, his unhappiness at how he was treated by the club during his saga with the fans remains.
It is unclear why Arteta has told him he can leave as Arsenal are short of experienced midfielders at the moment, perhaps the club is looking to bring in reinforcements.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot, but they may have to sign him permanently as Juventus are unwilling to allow him to leave on loan next month.
Arteta might want to replace Xhaka because:
– Xhaka failed three managers at Arsenal
– I believe Arteta would want a CDM in the mold of Fernandinho
– Xhaka has a bad relationship with some fans
Fernandinho is more than just a CDM…he also can play forward passes quite well..
Your second point does not make any sense, it’s wishful thinking.
We already have a CDM in Torreira.
I honestly don’t understand fans sometimes.
Torreira is awful, stop sugar coating crap players! We have the worse middield trio of Xhaka Guendouzi and Torreira!
Lol 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣That is the funniest joke I’ve ever heard in a while, thanks Jimmy
Have you ever seen Kante play as a lone CDM?
Kante played with another DM in 4-4-1-1 formation at Leicester and in 3-4-2-1 formation at Chelsea. Then he played in front of a lone CDM in 4-3-3 formation there
Torreira has similar role and playing style as Kante’s, which is a mobile DM. I doubt Kante and Torreira can play like Fernandinho, Fabinho, Busquets, Casemiro and Matic, who always sit in front of CBs
OK which mobile DM does Fernandinho play with?
We overthink things in football these days to try act smart.
The way Man City, Liverpool or Barcelona play is that every player works hard to win the ball back, they may have one CDM that shields the back and two mobile mids in front of them. Just because they defend and win the ball back like they’re required to, doesn’t make them defensive midfielders, they’re box to box mids.
Let’s not try act smart and argue symantecs, and say there’s a difference between the CDM and DM please, miss me with that bull sh*t
Guendouzi and Ceballos with Torreira lying deep can do the job given the time and right instructions.
Xhaka is the only mf we have with the right physique for EPL, yes, he get distracted and hot tempered some time, he is still one of the best we have currently in his position, however, he seems to be unhappy and of course his situation with the fans has really blown over, so what else does he want the coach to say? Put a gun to his head and demand that he stays? His departure will be OK for everyone, though he put in decent performance in his recent game which make everyone silent yet but he can’t be getting 7/10 everytime, am sure a small mistake from him would trigger fans wrath once again, so we don’t have luxury of time for such distraction
Listen Artea is 100% correct, might like you as a player, might rate you highly but if your head is not Arsenal, F CK Off, the club do not want you, oh and close the door behind you.
Whatever the actual truth about the , to my mind, dubious “mixed messages” that Xhaka has claimed to have been given, (which I do not believe for one moment) it is clear to me that Xhaka will not be here next season and for that lovely thought I am thrilled. This dreadful player, who has been hopeless right from his very start here, possessing zero pace, zero quick thinking, who is cumbersome and totally unaware of what goes on around him and should NEVER have been bought, is finally in his last awful season. Rejoice, as his clumsy, rash and slow paced type are totally unsuited to the 100 mph Prem play and he has been holding us back ever since he came. I was posting after just a handful of games that he was a bad buy. And I was right, as are countless other shrewd Gooners too, who will also be thrilled to see the back of him. GOOD RIDDANCE, XHAKA!
👍
I don’t understand this fixation with big bulky players in the midfield.
We just need players good enough to hold and carry the ball forward, and have great technical abilities and passing.
Hell I’d take Ramsey back rather than all these untested midfielders you have mentioned.
A bulky mid won’t do us any good if there is no fluidity and understanding within the squad. Watford have bulky mids but they are not playing well now aren’t they?
Whatever player Arteta gets for the midfield, I hope he gets what he wants in his plan for midfield and the rest of the team.
You guys keep talking about Ramsey, what was his achievement in his 10yrs? When Ramsey started featuring for Arsenal, Dele has probably yet to start professionals football, and between the 2 guys if I ask you to choose, it’s obvious. Ramsey, Wilshire, had their time and injuries really denied us of a great player we could have had especially Wilshire whom I really rate. Forward thinking only, Ramsey is in the past.
I hope MA stick with Lacca tomorrow who I see as a big team player, probably Nelson should be dropped
If we get Rabiot then nothing like it…
Torreira, Ceballos and Rabiot as Midfield will b too good to handle..
Keep dreaming
I fully expect all of our experienced players to leave over the next 18 months. Xhaka, Ozil, Auba, Laca, Luiz, Mustafi, Socratis and probably a few others will leave as we need to reduce the wage bill still further. Our recruitment team will really need to up their game.
Thx Xhaka for ummm whatever you
provided, best of luck @ HB.
A Sangare/Partey partnership in the
midfield would be a mouthwatering
possibility.
Dont believe evreything the media say,many have agendas.