Granit Xhaka not impressed with Mikel Arteta over mixed messages

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has been angered by Mikel Arteta’s inconsistent stance over his future.

Arteta has been open with his admiration for the Swiss midfielder and even claimed that he wanted to sign him for Manchester City.

However, in private, he has told the midfielder that he can leave the club if the right club meets Arsenal’s terms.

This inconsistency has left Xhaka angry according to reports in his native country via Express Sports.

Xhaka has reportedly agreed terms with Hertha Berlin over a return to Germany, but the Germans are struggling to meet Arsenal’s asking price, it remains unclear if that move will pull through next month.

Xhaka started Arteta’s first game and looks set to keep his place, however, his unhappiness at how he was treated by the club during his saga with the fans remains.

It is unclear why Arteta has told him he can leave as Arsenal are short of experienced midfielders at the moment, perhaps the club is looking to bring in reinforcements.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Adrien Rabiot, but they may have to sign him permanently as Juventus are unwilling to allow him to leave on loan next month.