Granit Xhaka opens up about his confrontation with the Arsenal fans

Former Arsenal captain, Granit Xhaka has admitted that he probably overreacted when he fell out with the club’s fans last year.

The Switzerland midfielder was Arsenal captain during a dismal run of form under Unai Emery.

He was one player that the fans thought wasn’t doing enough for the shirt and they had become frustrated by his performance.

In a match against Crystal Palace, Emery substituted him to enormous sounds of whistles and boos from the Arsenal fans and he responded by swearing at them.

He was eventually stripped of the club’s captaincy and he was also on his way out of the Emirates.

However, when the club made Mikel Arteta their new manager, he had a heart to heart with the midfielder and he is only looking forward now.

He insists that he probably reacted wrongly to the fans’ reception which was because it was new to him, but he wants to forget about the incident now.

‘These whistles against me, this hatred, that was brand new for me,’ he told Sport1.

‘What happened happened. You cannot undo it. Maybe it was a misunderstanding and both sides overreacted to some extent.

‘But that’s done for me, you have to look ahead now, motivate yourself positively in the current situation and don’t get caught up in the negative.

‘As I wrote in my statement back then: As a team, the club and the fans, we should work together hand in hand towards the next game and the challenges ahead with mutual respect and in memory of what makes us love this game.’