Granit Xhaka reportedly still keen on Roma move

Xhaka isn’t happy at Arsenal
AS Roma and Arsenal were in contact for a very long duration last summer regarding Granit Xhaka.
The Swiss international was keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium, especially to Italian outfit Roma, who were and are still being managed by Jose Mourinho.
The prospect of linking up with the Portuguese tactician appealed to the Arsenal man. However, the Serie A giants failed to match the Gunners’ asking price.
*Arsenal are light in midfield and have important games coming up.. *
Xhaka:

Thus, the deal didn’t materialize, and Granit Xhaka stayed in London, extending his previous contract to a further year.
He might get his move away from Arsenal this summer as Corriere dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness) has claimed that Xhaka is unhappy to have extended his stay in North London.
The report further suggested that the 29-year-old wants to work under Mourinho, who ‘continues to court him from afar’.
Can’t get over what Xhaka has done. You know we don’t have midfielders left for upcoming games and you as an experienced player go on to do that. Guy has a brain of a 14 year old. Idiot

Since signing for the Gunners in 2016, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man has featured in 233 games for Arsenal.
Despite being an instrumental figure in the team since his arrival, Xhaka has proven that he will forever be a reckless lad who loses concentration every now and then.
That’s the reason why a lot of the club’s faithful won’t lose much sleep if the Swiss international is moved on in the summer.
A lot of names have been touted as Arsenal midfield targets, with a few being Bruno Guimaraes, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Melo and Danilo that have all cropped up in a past month or so. And Arsenal fans would jump at the chance of bringing any one of them to North London.
It seems an upgrade at central midfield would be warmly embraced by everyone involved with Arsenal, including Xhaka.
i think alot of us are keen on him moving to Roma too…
We should start a GoFundMe page to assist Roma with the purchase.
Not sure how this will happen now though, they weren’t willing to buy him and offered peanuts last time. now that supreme leader has given him a new contract his price will likely be more than double what they offered last time. On top of that he’s now older and even slower.
I am very keen on him moving to Roma! Xhaka is way too slow to be the guy that catches people and tackles them in DMF so this probnlem with endless red cards isn’t going to get better with age, it will get worse. We need a good young replacement for him.
Third time lucky? Hopefully come the summer Arteta finally let’s go of Xhaka or a new manager comes in and does what should have been done when Hertha Berlin came knocking 2 years ago.
I read that since Xhaka arrived, he has posted 19 apologies to Arsenal and Arsenal fans on his Instagram-page. That’s a lot of amending
For heavens sake, hope it works out for the good of Xhaka and for the good of Arsenal FC. I think Azeez has been recalled from Portsmouth and we should sign either Tielemans or Zakaria asap and we are good to go. Anyway with Xhaka in the team we are mostly playing with 10 men.
By getting rid of Xhaha in the summer, Arsenal will be left with only two senior defensive midfielders in Partey (should be sold) and Lokonga, therefore, Arsenal must buy Tielemans and Danilo. But, Arsenal should also get rid of Elneny now and replace him with Frenkie de Jong in this January transfer window.