Granit Xhaka reportedly still keen on Roma move

Xhaka isn’t happy at Arsenal

AS Roma and Arsenal were in contact for a very long duration last summer regarding Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss international was keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium, especially to Italian outfit Roma, who were and are still being managed by Jose Mourinho.

The prospect of linking up with the Portuguese tactician appealed to the Arsenal man. However, the Serie A giants failed to match the Gunners’ asking price.

Thus, the deal didn’t materialize, and Granit Xhaka stayed in London, extending his previous contract to a further year.

He might get his move away from Arsenal this summer as Corriere dello Sport (as cited by Sport Witness) has claimed that Xhaka is unhappy to have extended his stay in North London.

The report further suggested that the 29-year-old wants to work under Mourinho, who ‘continues to court him from afar’.

Since signing for the Gunners in 2016, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man has featured in 233 games for Arsenal.

Despite being an instrumental figure in the team since his arrival, Xhaka has proven that he will forever be a reckless lad who loses concentration every now and then.

That’s the reason why a lot of the club’s faithful won’t lose much sleep if the Swiss international is moved on in the summer.

A lot of names have been touted as Arsenal midfield targets, with a few being Bruno Guimaraes, Youri Tielemans, Arthur Melo and Danilo that have all cropped up in a past month or so. And Arsenal fans would jump at the chance of bringing any one of them to North London.

It seems an upgrade at central midfield would be warmly embraced by everyone involved with Arsenal, including Xhaka.

Yash Bisht