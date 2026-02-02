Granit Xhaka ruled out of crunch tie against former club

Granit Xhaka has been ruled out of Sunderland’s trip to Arsenal on Saturday, denying the midfielder his first competitive return to the Emirates Stadium since leaving the club.

Sold in 2023 to Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka returned to the Premier League after two seasons away, with newly promoted Sunderland seizing the opportunity to sign the experienced midfielder last summer. The move has proven a masterstroke, with Xhaka captaining the Black Cats through an impressive 2025 to 26 campaign as they push for European qualification.

Injury update confirmed by Sunderland boss

Speaking ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Burnley, manager Regis Le Bris provided an update on Xhaka’s condition. The Swiss international missed last weekend’s defeat to West Ham due to an ankle injury and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“Yes, he’s doing well,” Le Bris said. “He will have another assessment in around one week and from that point we’ll see where he is to define the next stage of his rehabilitation. So it should probably take three more weeks.”

The update confirms Xhaka will miss the Arsenal fixture, ruling out a first competitive appearance at the Emirates since his departure in 2023.

Arsenal focus split by cup and league commitments

Xhaka was an influential figure in the reverse fixture earlier this season, helping Sunderland secure a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Stadium of Light. His absence removes a key presence from midfield for the visitors.

Arsenal will welcome Sunderland to the Emirates on Saturday, but first must turn their attention to Tuesday night’s EFL Cup semi final second leg against Chelsea. The Gunners hold a narrow 3-2 advantage from the first leg and will be confident of reaching the final.

Should Arsenal secure progression in midweek, attention will quickly return to the league, where Mikel Arteta’s side continue their push for the title.

How big a miss will Xhaka be for Sunderland, and can Arsenal take full advantage this weekend?

Benjamin Kenneth

