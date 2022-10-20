Granit Xhaka sends Arsenal through to the next round of the Europa

Arsenal have earned passage into the next round of the Europa League after sealing the win over PSV this evening.
The Gunners came quickly out the starting blocks like we have seen a number of times this term, and had 81% of the possession after the early exchanges (as stated on BT Sport’s coverage). Despite all our efforts and domination, the goal continued to elude us however, while our Dutch rivals were looking a little dangerous on the counter. Much of our efforts seemed to be going through Eddie Nketiah, who could not be kept under control, but he may well have been trying too hard.
Jesus did force Walter Benitez into an impressive save just after the 30-minute mark, but the majority of our efforts were going agonisingly wide, and we eventually went into the break level at 0-0.
The game became a little tetchy at times, with both sides being drawn into making untimely tackles and attempting to take shots on from distance, but the PSV keeper was being put to work all the same as we began to assert our dominance once again.
Saka also got a little adventurous as he attempted to disguise an effort on goal, only to fail to beat the defence, and the manager decided it was time to make some changes, bringing both Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard into the XI in place of Lokonga and Vieira.
It didn’t take long before we did pop up with the winner however, with Granit Xhaka finishing off a fine team effort when lashing home a right-footed effort into the bottom corner, and while the goal stood, we did have a fright soon after when Bukayo Saka looked to have picked up an injury, although he was deemed fit to continue.
Both defences deserve credit for their displays today, as does both Saka and Nketiah for standout performances also, but I can’t help but feel a little frustrated that our forward wasn’t able to mark his outing with a confidence-boosting goal.
It was a total domination, but our finishing sucked. Now I’m worried Jesus and Saka will get too tired to start the game in Southampton
And we can finally watch Gakpo and Madueke play against us. Gakpo was pocketed by Tomiyasu and Madueke’s abilities seem similar to Saka’s, especially his inside-cutting movements, strength and pace
If we’re forced to sell Saka in next summer, I think we should explore the possibilities to sign Madueke. Gakpo’s height might be useful if he plays against small RB, but I think Martinelli and Nelson are better at dribbling
Credit to our defense, I think that was the very first game of the season where Gakpo didn’t score or assist..
Total domination but terrible finishing, let’s not make this a habit as last season we so often suffered from it.
Tomiyasu did very well to shut Gakpo down. Hopefully our attackers intensify their finishing session before heading to Southampton
I wasn’t impressed with Gakpo at all but, Tomiyasu, Tierney and Holding played really well. Sambi did some good stuff too.
Same view here, madueke looked lively and dangerous….though marquinhos is good enough to fill in for Salah anytime….arteta seems to be using the same martinelli strategy for marqi, slowly integrating him into the team…
Good game from the lads, not much stress and they should be fresh for the saints
Marquinhos is skilled, but I think Saka and Madueke are pacier. Let’s see if our coaches can improve him as they did to Martinelli
Gai, i don’t think Thierney has done enough to enter first 11 again he needs to improve defensively he was cut out of position severally and if not for the alertness of out defence and goal keeper PSV would have scored. All PSV attack came from Thieney wing. Hope Zichenko returns in time. I think Arteta will keep using using Tomiyasu against dangerous wingers in big games since he is two footed.
Tierney should improve his understanding of the inverted LB role. I think he defended well, but I reckon Zinchenko to be better in tight spaces than Tierney and Tomiyasu
Stop this Tierney bashing please….the huy was wanted by City in the Sumner…He’s quality Indeed and i am conviced that he will make this left back position his own sooner rather than later…..The same people who were bashing Xakha are now finding a New player to scape goat…Look at Granit now:ones of the best medfielder of the Prem….
Will we be forced to sell Saka in your opinion?
If Arsenal can’t meet his salary demand Sue
Job done, easy win, NEXT!!!!!!!
GAI, these are professional footballers and athletes, playing two games in four days occasionally shouldn’t be a problem.
You need to believe that MA knows what he’s doing!!
Ken, they’d better be fit if they’d like to play in Champions League next season. Hopefully Saka is okay
Yes I hope Saka is OK Arteta should have sub him with Nelson much earlier. I also think Nelson should be allowed a Cameo against the Saints on Sunday to get him ready for EPL incase Saka needs a rest.
We are NOT through to the next round yet, nearly but not yet.
We need another point to get top spot and only the top team goes through automatically.
Our attackers should have done better. We need to be finishing up teams quick to allow for the use of peripheral players in competitive matches.
I am not use to drawing or losing games now. Win win win is our way.
I was thanks God ones of the few on here to back Granit Xakha…..When you have the faith of Hitzveld Wenger Emery Arteta,Mourinho(wanted him the last summer same as klopp!!) You cannot be Bad…You have in the list above the cream of the european mangers ……
I was also part of the people that wanted Xhaka out because he was not performing at a high level and he was too rash.
I guess his age, maturity, Arteta’s tactical shift upfield with him have all worked wonders. Now, he is playing the best games of his life. And I love the player he is now. Long long may be this continue.
Saka is making things look so easy. Hopefully he gets a day off next week at PSV and Nelson gets a full 90.