Granit Xhaka publicly refused to wear the captain’s armband during today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Brentford.
The Gunners beat the Bees 2-1 this afternoon to keep our hopes of finishing in the top-four very much alive, but it wouldn’t be us if we couldn’t endure some form of controversy along the way.
It wasn’t enough that we had to be denied what I believed to be a clear penalty in the opening half, but even when we were winning by the 2-0 scoreline, there appears to have been some sort of issue.
Alexandre Lacazette was replaced by Eddie Nketiah, with the latter tasked with passing on the captain’s armband to the next leader in the side, but Xhaka hands-down refused to take it, leaving the young forward confused before deciding on Kieran Tierney.
Piers Morgan was quick to react to the actions of Xhaka, but instead of taking aim at the player, he focused on the lack of leadership within the squad in our recent history.
Xhaka refusing to take the armband perfectly sums up Arsenal’s biggest problem: since Vieira left, we’ve never had a proper captain/leader.
For me, Xhaka’s actions are a symbol of disrespect. The Swiss midfielder donned the armband at the start of the season in the absence of both Laca and Auba, so he must have some new issue with either Arsenal or the fans, and his unnecessary actions today will need some sort of explanation.
He has been linked with a move to Roma in recent windows, and it could be that he is in want of a move, but if this is about that then he should not have signed a new deal with us last summer.
What explanation would be acceptable for his decision? Could it be Arteta who has told Xhaka that he isn’t a part of his leadership group any longer?
Patrick
who gives a f**k, talk about the game FFS
do I detect a changing of opinions about our Swiss miss AdPat???
due to the amount of clueless responses below, methinks you were simply trying to encourage a full-scale Blinders defense of our former bird-flipping captain…sneaky Pat
The big question is WHY IS ARTETA EVEN GIVING HIM THE ARMBAND. Im afraid his judgement of players has to be questioned again and why he relies on an awful influence of Xhaka.
You should be worried about your judgement of players.Arteta’s is fine and taking us forward
Arsenal fans are the most confused fans in football history…..We curse at Xhaka everyday and we all celebrated him being stripped of the captaincy….And now we are mad at him for refusing the band? Are we not a crazy lot?????? What do Arsenal fans want?????
Good question
what a moronic comment, it’s not like the fans offered the armband and he refused…according to your demented way of thinking we should actually be applauding him for such a mindboggling dismissive gesture…it’s makes one wonder how you even typed such a message when your head is so deep within your arse
Arsenal fans like you who hurting the team have shown a lot of disrespect to Xhaka all these years like you do now
that makes perfect sense…so my desire to hold Arsenal to a higher standard and not his years of underwhelming performances, rash behaviour and lack of production are what’s hurting our team…once again you show why you’re but a zit on the arse of the social media landscape
Perhaps he refused it because of the armband curse?
If Xhaka have started the game with the Armband everywhere would have been lockdown with all kind of vile comments and now he refuse the Armband we are still trying to victimized him for it.
Mean while Arteta said Eddie got the message wrong that Tinerry is the next in line for captaincy.
So case close
He lied,eddie is not a kid.
What’s your prove he lied?
Why make an issue out of everything??
What if he feels it’s too overwhelming?
What if he considers himself not good enough?
What if it’s too heavy a burden?
Have you considered any of these?
Lay off Xhaka in God’s name.
Jesus!!
Gey good talking points.
I honestly can’t blame Xhaka for refusing to take the captain’s armband because majority of us don’t really want him at the club.
spurs tearing City a new one it’s 1-3 currently.
VAR to the rescue, ruled out, it’s still 1-2.
Arteta has just said that the band was meant for KT and we are here moaning instead of marveling at the news that KT is to be our captain should incase Laca leaves in the summer.. There has been a meeeting and there is somewhat of a new order.. Who else notice the increasing role of Ode..
The bloke can’t win. Damned if he took it, damned that he didn’t.
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t is right. To be fair if there was no article we might read complaints about the site not doing their job 🙂 If we had drawn or lost the fans would have made a big thing about not taking responsibility. End of Arsenal career Ozil and Aubameyang had a hundred articles a week written about them. Now they have gone we may now face an avalanche of Xhaka articles especially if we falter in the top 4 race you know “Who we gonna call” Granite busters 🙂
Agree with you and Tactical Gunner above
You would think we lost today. As we didn’t there has to be a post to moan at
If he was not the intended recipient – he just did what he had to do. And btw why would he take and wear it, if everyone plus Piers are only pissing on him anyway? Fact first – but that does not matter to the “faithful”