Granit Xhaka stakes a claim for key role with impressive display

Granit Xhaka captained his Switzerland team to a 3-3 draw against Germany last night, and will be hoping to get the nod to partner Arsenal’s new signing Thomas Partey at the weekend.

It was an exciting game in Cologne, Germany could have been 1-0 up within the first few minutes of the game but for the save from Yann Sommer to deny Kai Havertz. Switzerland quickly grew into the game and within 26 minutes were 2-0 up and on course for victory. Germany quickly pulled one back when Chelsea’s Timo Werner scored to make it 2-1. That is how both teams went in at the break and they came out in the exact same tempo as they went in.

This time it was Germany who pulled a goal back to make it 2-2, and before they could settle and celebrate, Switzerland yet again went ahead just a minute later, although it looked a tad offside in my eyes. The goals didn’t end there though, and Serge Gnabry had the final say, firing in a sweet back heel to make it 3-3 with both teams sharing the spoils.

It was another great performance from our Swiss maestro Xhaka yesterday. He completely ran the midfield and had it not been for the poor defending of Switzerland’s back line then they would have come away with all three points. He did get booked in the 51st minute for a typical Xhaka challenge of course, which was rather unsurprising given the nature of his play.

We know that he has evolved under Arteta and we know how he performs for his country. Although I have been critical of him in the past but his performance last night changed my view and I hope he can bring that defensive and dominant form for his country into the game play he has when he plays for Arsenal.

Only then will he will really cement himself in our midfield as what we have been missing in my eyes. Gooners?

Shenel Osman