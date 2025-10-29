Granit Xhaka stars again as Arsenal reunion looms

Arsenal have been told that, back in 2023, they sold an incredible player – one who is now performing on another level for one of their Premier League rivals.

That summer, Granit Xhaka surprised many by requesting to leave Arsenal just a season after the Gunners had rediscovered their competitive edge and returned to the title race. He went on to impress at Bayer Leverkusen, playing a pivotal role in their historic 2023-24 Bundesliga triumph. But his departure left Arsenal’s left central midfield exposed.

It wasn’t until Declan Rice adapted to the position that some stability returned, yet the role never quite felt the same without Xhaka’s leadership and influence.

Sunderland swoop and Xhaka’s Premier League revival

Then came the summer of 2024. Out of nowhere, Sunderland snapped him up from Leverkusen, bringing the Swiss international back to the Premier League.

Nine games into the new campaign, that decision is already being hailed as a masterstroke. Xhaka has been nothing short of revolutionary for the newly promoted side, quickly becoming the backbone of Sunderland’s system and the heartbeat driving their impressive start to the season.

Last weekend, he delivered yet another dominant performance as Sunderland edged Chelsea 2-1. His display earned him a place in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week, with the former England striker praising him:

“Produced a midfield masterclass. He was on another level – kept the ball moving, thwarted several Chelsea attacks, and once again showed why he’s been an incredible signing for Sunderland.”

Arsenal reunion looms

Granit Xhaka has been absolutely monumental for Sunderland. His presence has injected the Black Cats with composure, authority, and direction. He dictates the rhythm of play, organises his teammates, and sets the tone through sheer determination and professionalism.

Sunderland have never spent £13 million better, and on 8th November they will welcome Arsenal to the Stadium of Light for what promises to be a fascinating reunion. The Gunners will know better than anyone just how much of a difference the Swiss midfielder can make.

Do you think Arsenal made a mistake letting Xhaka go, or was it simply time for both sides to move on?

