Granit Xhaka was only joking about Roma rumours and will stay at Arsenal

The big Arsenal transfer rumour at the beginning of the transfer window was the announcement that Jose Mourinho had made Granit Xhaka his priority signing for Roma when he was appointed to be the new coach.
But Xhaka was at the Euros with Switzerland, and at the start of the tournament he made it clear that there would be no transfer discussions while the tournament wa in progress. In fact, what he actually said was…. ‘There are always rumours at the end of the season, that’s for sure,’ Xhaka said in RP Online in Germany.
‘But I still have a two-year contract in London and I am very happy with my family here.
‘First of all, I’m looking at a successful Euro 2020 with the national team.’
And he did have a great tournament with his country, but he was constantly asked about the Roma links, especially when the Swiss were playing their quarter final in the Italian capital. He was actually asked if he was going to do the interview in Italian, and he laughed at them, and this is how The Sun reported it….
And Xhaka, 28, was asked on Monday night if he will soon be answering questions from the press in Italian.
He laughed and replied: “Not yet…
“It is always interesting to learn a new language.
He added: “Let’s see, everyone knows what Roma represent.
“Now I am an Arsenal player, I will speak after the tournament.”
Then in the next interview, he made yet another joke….
Xhaka on Roma move: “Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome].” pic.twitter.com/cP5XGLTYEO
— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 27, 2021
As you can see, Granit was simply winding up the Italian media, as he knows full well that Mikel Arteta is hardly going to sell his most consistent midfielder with two years left on his contract. Not to mention that he has a newly-born baby on his hands which makes it a very difficult time to up sticks and move to another country.
But the rumours continued, and strangely, despite Switzerland having left the Euros some time ago, the media are now saying that Roma wouldn’t meet Arsenal’s asking price, rather than admit they were completely wrong about the rumours.
Charlie Watts said this week on his YouTube transfer Podcast: “Granit Xhaka to Roma, that still hasn’t happened. Roma still haven’t put in a bid that is acceptable for Arsenal. Granit Xhaka has been on holiday for a while now as well because Switzerland went out [of the European Championship] a while ago, so it won’t be too long before he’ll be due to report back to London Colney, which just a few weeks ago didn’t look like that was certainly going to be happening.
“But if Roma don’t put the money up and don’t pay up, then that could end up happening.”
Well, that is exactly what will happen, and there will be many apologies expected from JA Readers after I went against the grain and told everyone that Xhaka would NOT be leaving this summer. I was roundly abused and told I was writing “clickbait”. One reader wrote: This article should be be taken down just for your sake or are you waiting for Fabrizio Romano to confirm it?😂
Another famous reader on the site went a little further when he said: An obstinate reluctance to accept the news that is plainly happening is not something done by true thinkers and wiser fans, I’d suggest, Admin PAT. Even you son Patrick, aka Gooner Boy, accepts he is leaving but still you refuse to accept it. Odd, ID SAY!
If anyone wants reminding about their comments, you can read the article again here.…
It’s not often I get to gloat, so I’m just going to end with … I TOLD YOU SO!…..
Admin Pat
32 CommentsAdd a Comment
The same reader who told us all that Saliba would definitely be here this season and would be in Artetas plans when quite a few of us keep questioning Arteta was told to stop being negative a little like this XHaka one having read it again .
“True thinkers and wiser fans “!
Slow thinkings and big headed fans more like
Thinkers, wiser, realists, old, intellectuals. For an intellectual it is funny he post the same comment everyday. His comments are just one comment repeated everyday. Been reading it for close to two years now.
absolutely.. these mature, wise realists are constantly proven wrong but the arrogance of them just doesnt go away.. its unbelievable that some of them try to belittle us who just question the silly ongoings
Xhaka is not our problem.
Our main weaknesses are in the goalkeeper, no 10 and 9 positions.
No, not Keeper for me Twig.
It was so good to hear David Hillier before the Hib’s game saying how good Leno is, and we’re lucky to have such a keeper.
Does being an ex Arsenal pro make Hillier necessarily right – no.
But I for one agree with him 100%
The problem is we have no BACK UP and serious COMPETITION for Leno, and this is a real problem.
I believed, and said on here long ago, we were going to make a move for Freddie Woodman.
Agree Leno is ok for us, I don’t know the fuss over new goalie, I think we should have signed Ryan as 2nd choice but he wanted more. So let’s sign someone as back up
Arsenal is not lucky to have anyone. Maybe Messi though, LoL
In the end,. as painful as it is, we know by now that truth will only be known once the window closes.
Arsenal midfield really need revamp especially creative midfield,for the xhaka if really he wants to go it’s his choice but still has a role to play especially with a good creative midfielder
Oh, please. It should not be a joke. Xhaka should leave, so there will be room for Lokonga and any talented new fast Central midfielder to join.
Our team and midfield need to evolve.
Lokonga is a prospect, if Xhaka leaves we need someone to replace him but if he stays, that’s a ok
Makes you wonder what else is codswallop!! What happened to Ben White??
And to see Saliba in Marseilles when Gabi is injured, I hope we know what we are doing. Seems the deal is done though because it’s stupid to let Saliba go without getting Ben over the line, what if Brighton ask for more since they know we are desperate
They’ll probably make us wait until the last hour of the window!! By that time I’ll have had a meltdown watching Sky Sports News!!
That wouldn’t surprise me, Adajim. I think a lot of clubs will try to screw us over. Skint and desperate – sigh!!
I feel the Ben White rumor is true. His transfer has all the features of typical Arsenal signings. For that price I hope he make an immediate impact.
I thought it was done and dusted and to be announced after the euros, but we appear to be no closer!
Agreed Sue…would be nice to sign early for 2 reasons:
– fans health
– actual pre-season with new team
We never seem to get a pre-season with new signings then there’s always a delay with them playing games, then only as sub and usually only regular games by October.
If Roma isn’t going to pay £20m let’s welcome Xhaka back, I have said it severally he isn’t among those we are desperate to sell, he had a good season with us and a good euro, let’s forget about our personal issues with him, selling him for something less is a bad business he is not part of player we are desperate to sell like kolasinac and laccazet (due to his contract issues)
OT: AMN is fast becoming another Walcott, confused and inconsistent
MA will have lots of works to do with Saka after his holiday, it will be interesting to see how he work with the lad as this will determine the boy future and will convince me personally about his ability with young players
Let him leave please.
If he stays, they should extend him for a year. Otherwise, sell him immediately. He’ll lose his sell-on value in his last year of the contract. Then, even 17M£ would be a stretch.
Please consider my head now officially “done in”!
Why do we read any of these sites?
My first reaction was to check today’s date. Now I am alternately calculating how many hours and days I have wasted creating different transfer scenarios for no reason, and questioning my very own existence.
I trust nobody right now, believe nothing. Have we signed Tavares? Is he actually a hologram? Did Ozal ever actually leave or will I spot him in a coffee shop in Brompton Road?
Please friends – no immediate debates on whether Xhaka should be sold or kept. I don’t think my sanity could handle it.
Lies, damned lies and journalists…
ps from the prose alone I think we all know who the “famous reader” was!
Guy
Treat yourself to a lie down…..
What will Jim White do on the last day of the transfer window if there are no deals to get over the line? No rumours to spice up our lives?
I’m investing in watching the Open at Royal St George’s on the box. Less stressful
I’m a golf nut Sue, so it will help. I recall in my younger days playing in weather I would not otherwise even walk down to the newsagents in to buy a paper! I really miss Peter Alliss though. Like Jonners at cricket he was essential for my maximim enjoyment.
Quite a few years ago now a mate and I were hacking away in the mud during a downpour, we looked at each other asked whether we were enjoying it and agreed no, we walked off and I have never played in the winter since
So, I am a fair weather golfer these days guy, maybe a few of our JA colleagues might want to ask themselves the same question about watching Arsenal, wishing that Arteta would leave is similar to wishing for it to stop raining during a round of golf
If it isn’t enjoyable don’t do it, life’s too short, I enjoyed watching the Hibs game for example, rather than dissecting the performance and focussing on the negatives I am looking forward to watching us against Rangers on Saturday
As for Xhaka, if he stays he will get my support, I don’t really understand what he brings to the team, I would like him to cut out the silly costly mistakes and the dopey cards he picks up but if he is playing for the Arsenal he gets my support
FF
For my sins, and the fact that a lot of the ladies have already been captain, I’m this year’s vice at my local club having had my arm twisted painfully!
I’m with you on fair weather golf but it’s the cold I can’t cope with during the worst of the winter- and looking for a ball that remains firmly invisible after plugging in the mud. On a sunny day though, it’s wonderful being out there
Nice philosophy Fingers – I try to follow a similar path although I’m well known for being ratty and unreasonable immediately after a particularly poor performance so please ignore my posts on those occasions! Agree completely on Xhaka – amazing international and would succeed in Europe but he’s not suited to the EPL.
I too don’t play much golf now – I threw a disc out playing at 6.30am in cold wet foggy weather from damp undergrowth. I compounded it by playing on for 3 holes on one leg, and was unable to walk or work for 6 months after. Hence I am now a very fairweather golfer!
Stay dry my friend
Now, you’re showing my age and your own😊
BJ and the clip on the radio still makes me laugh out loud and PA had the most silky voice.
If he is not going, let him stay, but hopefully he should be less error prone which led to many goals against Arsenal in the previous seasons. Still another CM and a quality CAM are a must for Arsenal. I would vouch for Pereira of WBA and either Bissouma or Neves.
hi GFL. Good names but not sure I’d be riveted watching Xhaka alongside Neves as our CMs! Bissouma high priced and will join half our team or the Afcon so may not be on. Pereira I like a lot though.
Good news then… Get a proper Creator and get out attack firing then I’m good with the team.
I criticize players but I also support and give them credit when they prove they are improving and becoming better.
It was madness in the first place to stick with a struggling player, then sell him as he’s getting into his prime as a footballer.
Get a Betty DLP than Xhaka or let him be
To repeat once again Ruben Neves to Arsenal will not happen at Wolves’ current asking price which is around 37m. Locatelli been lost already.
Ben White to Arsenal is a done deal. Just have to clear doubts there. Everything I’ve gathered has proven so.
Aouar talks continue. There may be some big news coming in next week if all goes to plan. My prediction before the window opened is that we’d end up with Aouar and Bissouma. Its looking like that though it I won’t be surprised if we end up with Neves instead of Bissouma since he has the higher priority.