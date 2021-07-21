Granit Xhaka will not be so easy to replace at Arsenal

Replacing Granit Xhaka? Good luck With That. by AI
Football is both an art and a science. Not everything is clear about what goes on on a pitch. What most fans are in touch with is the artistic part of it, the emotions and raw beauty of it. The science part is what coaches cook behind the scenes and try to present as art on the pitch. But don’t be fooled: football is more science than it is art. It has rules, principles, trusims, geometry, physics and psychology involved. And sometimes, there is a gray area where something that is utterly scientific about football does not come across as art.
Take Georgino Wjnaldum for example. Many Liverpool fans are not especially in love with him. They look at him play and see an uninspirational player who just stands, defends and passes the ball 5 meters. Yet, this seemingly indistinct midfielder scored the goal that put them in the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp for the first time. This same midfielder has played the most minutes for Jurgen Klopp among all the Liverpool outfielders. And this midfielder has played extremely critical roles in the biggest performances of the Klopp era. And when Wjnaldum doesn’t play (which almost never happens as he is always available and starting), the overall magic feels a little less artistic.
Wjnaldum is simply a high-end attacking midfielder who has adapted his qualities to play an utterly selfless role in the machine that is Klopp’s Liverpool. He is the gengenpressing, the reason Liverpool can win, keep and pass the ball even against teams like Manchester City. He is why they don’t concede so much even though they throw everyone forward. His role is not beautiful to watch to the uninitiated eye but it remains important nonetheless.
Granit Xhaka is a player that is extremely frustrating for Arsenal fans. He has a mistake or two in him that leads to a goal every season. He doesn’t score much on his own except for one or two free kicks in big games or the very occasional banger. He is not mobile enough for a generation of fans that have seen Samir Nasri, Cesc Fabregas, Tomas Rosiscky, Santi Cazorla and even Andre Arshavin do the business on the pitch. He is not skillful, either—Matteo Guendouzi is a better dribbler. So what exactly does he bring to the damn table?
Picture Andrea Pirlo in his 30s. By then, Pirlo was a weak, immobile midfielder who didn’t venture forward much and couldn’t do much defensively, either. But he was still able to significantly contribute to the near-iconic 2015 squad of Juventus. How? By playing the same game as Granit Xhaka.
Despite complaints to the contrary, Granit Xhaka is widely recognized as one of the most progressive passers in Europe. Fans don’t see this because they only count through balls as progressive. Everything else is ‘sideways’. However, it is precisely those ‘sideways’ passes that push your team up the pitch and open up the game for you. Have you ever seen Jorginho make an incisive through ball? Why is he still so highly regarded as a playmaker, then?
Fans don’t realize that most teams attack with width on both sides. However, when you move the ball from the back on one side and still try to play through that same side, your width-play becomes extremely predictable and ineffective. What makes width work is working the ball quickly from one side to another. The faster you can move the ball from left to right, the better. And one of the best midfielders for that important job is Granit Xhaka.
Also, it sounds like a basic thing but one of the most important and attractive things a midfielder can do is to never lose the ball. When a midfielder, especially a deeply positioned one, loses the ball, his team is usually put at a great disadvantage. It is not just a negative impact quality. It also has a positive impact, too. Imagine you are playing the biggest game of your life against Manchester City and you have a midfielder who simply never loses the ball—that is a great advantage. That is what makes some seemingly average midfielders exceptional. Players like Veratti, Wjnaldum, etc almost never lose the ball. It doesn’t matter what they are up against. Granit Xhaka is also among the rest of the best in this category, along with the likes of Jorginho. They can lose the ball once in a while but it’s not common for them.
If you have a midfielder who doesn’t lose the ball and who also is one of the best progressive passers in the game, then you almost have a cheat code. You have someone who you can always give the ball to all the time and always expect something positive (or at worst, neutral). That is also Granit Xhaka. For 95% of most games, Xhaka almost never loses the ball and that is a great advantage for a playmaker to have.
When this kind of a player is not in your team, then you will notice the difference and the need. Every Arsenal fan can agree that even with the likes of Partey, Ozil and Ramsey playing, Granit Xhaka is always an obvious miss when he is not there.
The best use for the kind of player we have in Xhaka is to partner him with someone who covers for his deficiencies. An athletic, mobile and skillful midfielder. Enter Thomas Partey. The Partey-Xhaka pivot was one of the reasons Arsenal recovered their form in the second half of the season to reach 6 points off Champions League places. It was one of the most dominant pivots in the league, excellent game after game.
And it is at this point in the story that Granit Xhaka, heavily abused and unappreciated, wants to leave. And to who else but José Mourinho, a coach who knows a good midfielder when he sees one?
Replacing Xhaka is a difficult job as it is. Upgrading on Xhaka is close to mission impossible. To upgrade on Xhaka, you are asking for a mobile midfielder who is also one of the best progressive and volume passers in the game as well as being skillful and athletic. That’s the definition of a world class midfielder. That’s prime Sergio Busquets. That’s Frenkie De Jong. That’s mission impossible. Even the top midfielders don’t have it all. The likes of Gundogan, Thiago and Verrati are great passers, mobile and skillful but they are not athletic. Wjnaldum is skilfull, mobile and athletic but he is not a volume and progressive passer.
Our best hope is to get a top midfielder like the one described above (Manuel Locatelli), but without Champions League football, that is a difficult task. That is why we are keeping tabs on the likes of Bissouma and Neves, both of whom do not yet belong to the ‘top’ category but may reach there with us.
Granit Xhaka is a midfielder with one of the most important roles in football and who mostly does his job admirably well. Finding another player to do that same job with the same level of consistency and effectiveness or even more is a very difficult task especially without Champions League football.
Good luck to us trying to do that.
Although Locatelli would be a great signing to replace xhaka, I think it’s now time to pull out of this transfer. I initially understood why we were playing a waiting game but now we should turn our attention to either bissouma or koopmeiners so they can be integrated into squad and play in our last two friendly matches so they’re ready to hit the ground running ahead of the new season.
Xhaka was lousiest mildfielder at Arsenal, he was slow, blind passes, back passes which lead to unnecessary conceded goals, he passes were only back passes or to defenders, he is not active, he doesn’t support defenders, Xhaka looked good, because Deschamp coach of France displaced kante from Midldfield, so it was Xhaka and Pogba, all slowest mildfielders, so Xhaka is useless, with Xhaka u can never win premier,
That is your opinion but the evidence suggests otherwise .
Two absolute pearlers from Just Arsenal in the last 24 hours, firstly excusing the Kroenke’s for Arsenals decline over the last 15 years and now bigging up Xhaka. Where do we begin.
Firstly to compare Xhaka with Wijnaldum is ridiculous. Without even analysing both players and what they bring (or don’t) to each team, Liverpool with Wijnaldum in the team has pretty much won the lot. Xhaka has presided over a decline from being a comfortable top 4 side to Arsenals worst league position in 25 years. Yes you can blame other players, but Xhaka has been a constant in the side. Pretty much if he’s fit, he starts.
Then you look at what Xhaka brings to the side, yes at times his passing is visionary but the problem is he doesn’t do it enough. Too often like Elneny, he goes for the easy option, sideways or backwards. And the reason he has to play like this is because he has no pace or ability on the ball. When was the last time you saw Xhaka take on his man in a congested midfield and create space for himself to play a killer ball (Petit used to do it all the time)?
It’s dead easy to close Xhaka down, and how many times has he got caught in possession, then ending up having to lunge at an opposition player in a last ditched attempt to prevent a counter attack, invariably conceding a free kick or worse a yellow/red card.
And this is the problem with a lot of Arsenal fans, they see him put in one decent performance in five, or a world class performance against France in the Euro’s and proclaim Xhaka to be a baller when he is anything but.
The reality is whilst he might be comfortable in International football, even in Serie A he is well and truly found out in the Premier League. And for that reason its 100% the correct thing to do and sell him on.
Agree mate, Xhaka will be difficult to replace because of the following factoprs
1. Where do you find a pro abusing and ranting foul words at the applauding fans unable to control himself nor does an apology?
2. Which player is assured the oponents a penalty or a set spece in dangerous areas?
3. Which player can still play in so many European games and offer ZERO when required most, just like his ex PAL who used to get injured just sitting in the stands!
4. Assured red card every season due to brain drains at critical moments.
Why is little Mou wanting him so bad? Simple, the specialist in sacking or the “Sacked one” may be planning his sacking and who else better to help him? Xhaka saw the backs of Wenger (rightly) and Emery (unfortunately) .Mikel missed it by the skin of his teeth (due to his intelligence and masterstroke of cleaning the debris left behind by Wenger in the nick of time)
Replacing him would be hard yes.
I actually don’t watch football with sentiments, I’ve never been a sentimental about fans.
When they are crap, I label them crap, when they are top, I label them top.
Xhaka earned his spot in the first eleven.
Not many can do what he does.
So like I’ve always said, it’s either he gets replaced by a better player or he doesn’t get replaced at all.
Fans are usually sentimental when it comes to players, I wish that would stop.
Anyway let’s see what happens and who his replacement is.
If his replacement is Ruben Neves, then whoever’s in charge of transfers at Arsenal don’t know shît, because he’s not better than Xhaka
Wijnaldum’s world class close control made Liverpool able to keep the ball in midfield area and I agree that his playing style isn’t exciting to see, but we should’ve compared Xhaka to Henderson
Similar to Henderson, Xhaka is essential for our passes on the left side, our aerial presence in midfield and acts as the last shield for our CBs. He always stays behind as well, when all other midfielders are in the opposition’s half
If we don’t replace Xhaka with another left-footed DM, Magalhaes or Mari would likely be tasked to interchange their position between left CB and left DM. Chielini, Bastoni and Acerbi did this in Euro, to supply Spinazzola and Insigne with the passes along the left sideline
Maybe we need to recruit a specialist “LEFT FOOTER” coach, a specialist “Left CB-to-DM” in-game transition coach along with our new set-piece coach.
Although I like Granit as a person, I am one of those who needed Mourinho eyes to see what he bring to the team.
Thanks for this wonderful article. I am one of those who don’t care at all about the mathematics and science of the game (I believe it is the most unnecessary thing needed to enjoy the game) and simply enjoy the artistic side, immensely.
This article is very well written, clearly understood and very educational. I will be watching Granit if he stay with us with new perspective.
To some of the contributers who told me I don’t have much (or nothing?) to contribute on the technical side of the game take a lesson from this article because your contributions you so believe are technical are not all that.
Next time when you contribute on the technical side of the game try to elaborate so that some us who don’t care about it can at least understand your points and maybe learn a thing or two.
A good example is this article. I did not plan to read it all the way or even comment but I was hooked after the first paragraph. Admn please encourage the writer to do more of these.
Interesting piece of write up. Meanwhile, nobody is replaceable. We should understand what team we want to build, and just get players that fit into such pattern and formation. Arteta’s/Arsenal plan is different from Switzerland/Manager plan. Overall, Granit Xhaka is a really great player I personally would love to managed.
I always do!
But he is abusy man….
Seems like everyone is catching up now. Xhaka to AS Roma done deal as brought to you several days ago.
As things stand Tammy Abraham to Arsenal will not happen. Its all just media talk
Hi Kev
So what are most likely incomings before closure of Window??
Xhaka slowed Arsenal’s game down to a detrimental degree. Many other EPL sides had much sharper midfields. He will do better in slower Italian football. To me he held Arsenal back and I am happy he is leaving.
Xhaka and Arsenal got found out more and more teams to beat us were especially targeting Xhaka putting him under pressure and not giving him time to take a 2nd touch (which he likes & trends to do a lot)forcing errors and stopping him from making those long defense splitting passes Mouinho clearly said it”if you want to stop Arsenal you need to stop Xhaka)
Most fans don’t liked Xhaka……..is Arteta on the same page as the writer..I think so cos Arteta plays him……this year Arsenal did play very good…..3rd best defense this year and with Xhaka in the team……the writer made me understand something……and our strikers need to be more clinical…………btw….admin is the writer………..!
The writer is Al or AL not sure which is which.
AI – His name is Agboola Israel
Excellent writer indeed…
Keep up Jakes, admin did not write this, Agboola did.
Xhaka almost impossible to replace?? Haha! Come on! I’m actually on my knees waiting for the day he’ll be pronounced gone! No player has made more errors leading to goals than that man since he joined from Gladbach! He’s annoyingly immobile, cannot patrol the defensive line in midfield on his own so he needs a partner, cannot receive the ball without facing the direction of play, no athleticism at all, too left-footed so right foot almost useless,……….. no!
He’s been at Arsenal for 5 years now and the admin is still trying to make a case for him??????
Look, for a player so important as u say, at 28 years of age, having a £17.5m pricetag on his head and Roma trying to take him for £12m?????????
Give us a break, Mr. Xhaka should go, we shan’t miss him one bit!
With or without Xhaka, Arsenal midfield needs quality. I’m indifferent whether Xhaka stays or not. What Arsenal needs is quality, mobile and tireless mid-fielders.
Agree with this article.
Xhaka is currently the most consistent player at arsenal.
Wenger,emery,MA,the swiss coach and now mourinho….. we must all understand that they are actual managers not keyboard ones.So whoever says xhaka is not important,i think they have a personal agenda or is biased.
How many time for xhaka to prove his quality at arsenal….
Hes already here far too long, and he need to leave
We do not need old pirlo
And other players and professionals too. Wasn’t he named in some sort of professionals 11 of the season?
I wouldn’t say they are biased or have an agenda. It really is difficult to see his contribution in the team for untrained eyes.
Reply to Shakir
Got to this line “ it is precisely those ‘sideways’ passes that push your team up the pitch and open up the game for you” and realized I operate on a different footballing universe from the writer … for sure if the team is to move forward this guy needs to leave … amongst the worst regular players I can recall and one of reasons we have drifted in to a mid table team
There are left footed players out there who are fast and play forward and good football out there. Someone like koopmeyier comes to mind, he will do a good job or better than xhaka goal-wise and all, and also bring balance to that midfield by playing on the left side with his left foot too.
A very well written article Agboola.While I have never been a great fan of Xhaka because of his lack of pace and athleticism, it is ironic that he appears to be leaving after what was his best season with Arsenal in my opinion.To add to my frustration he produced his best ever performance for Switzerland in the Euros.To be entirely fair to the man he brings balance to the midfield as a left footer and he has been remarkably injury free during his time with Arsenal.I wish him well for the future but I do feel we need to introduce more drive and energy to our midfield if we are to compete for a top four position in a League where players have little time to dwell on the ball.