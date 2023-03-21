Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal career is the perfect script for a Hollywood blockbuster

Granit Xhaka’s incredible comeback at Arsenal by Dan Smith
If this were a movie it would start with Granit Xhaka scoring our third goal on Sunday, celebrating with the gesture he promised his daughter. It seems a happy enough moment, a player with his highest goal tally ever in a campaign, his club top of the League, with the crowd chanting his name – and in that stadium his baby girl whom he promised he would acknowledge if he got on the scoresheet.
In reality, the context is darker.
This is the same child who some ‘fans’ wished got cancer. Oh and a desire for his wife to die.
What did Granit Xhaka ever do wrong to warrant these threats? He was judged at not being good at his job.
Our film could flashback to when the midfielder faced the same opposition in the same venue back in 2019 when he was subbed off with the score lines at 2-2.
His response to some jeers from the stands was to cup his ears, encourage the chanting before eventually throwing down the captain’s armband.
When he resisted Unai Emery’s suggestion that he publicly apologise, many assumed he would never play for Arsenal again.
Next scene the 30 year old made it clear to Arteta that he was prepared to leave. I always admired him for being willing to die on his sword. He has his moral compass and he wasn’t going to sacrifice his principles no matter the consequences.
His family was more important than sport, and he wasn’t going to have them abused based on something so trivial.
I can tell you for a fact some of the same readers who preach to me about negativity have constantly been negative towards the Swiss captain (including this campaign).
Despite three Gunners managers tactically trusting Xhaka ,he’s often been a scapegoat among our fanbase, just like Giroud, Mustafi, Bellerin, etc.
The difference with Xhaka and his peers is he was willing to stand up those cowards, making it clear the level of abuse he was experiencing and turning the attention back onto ‘supporters’.
He put pressure on fan channels who built their views on who can shout the loudest and how many swear words they can use.
Still some Gooners struggle to admit some of their peers were wrong and crossed that line.
Ending of the movie?
Granit Xhaka lifting the Premier League trophy.
He will do it having won his critics over and proven his doubters wrong.
He did it by not adhering to pressure and staying true to his convictions.
Where others may of said sorry because it was the easy solution, his education told him to only say those words if he meant it.
He’s 10 games away from immortality, from becoming a legend, from being remembered for ever.
Perfect finale.
Dan
Well, he does look like Henry Cavill
I really hope he wins EPL this season. He rarely gets injured and never hides from physical challenges in the field
I think he can be a good manager in the future, because of his tactical understanding, leadership and passion
Those waste of space trash that abused him will never apologise or admit their wrongdoings. Why? it takes a special kind of mental illness to wish death or cancer on a player’s family regardless of what he’s done.
There is a reason Thomas Partey says he would like to play in a midfield with Granite Xhaka one year prior to joining Arsenal.
Thomas Partey arguably the best player playing in his position at the time to make a statement like that tells me something about the man. I still have Partey as one of the best defensive midfielder in the world.
There must be a reason why all three managers trust Xhaka to lead the team, inspite of various armchair managers calling him names and for him to leave the club.
I said it earlier in this campaign if Arsenal should go on to lift the big jug, Xhaka would firmly on his way to be a legend and I was crucify for my comment.
But the comeback kid is ten games away from solidifying his legacy.
Such a difference it made having Xhaka a CM rather than DM. Great adjustment by Arteta and great adjustment by Xhaka.
Happily the fans and team benefited from the change, and glad to see things worked out.
Xhaka had more to offer than I supposed and I happily admit I misjudged him, for what it’s worth. Didn’t see him changing after all his previous years with the club.