Granit Xhaka’s excitement gives Arsenal fans something to look forward to

Granit Xhaka has revealed his excitement at the thought of returning to training with his teammates, reports Football London.

The Swiss midfielder is one of the Arsenal players that has taken advantage of the voluntary access the club has given the squad to use their training ground in small groups.

The Gunners have allowed their players to have limited use of the club’s training facilities for some weeks now, with five players allowed at a time onto their ten pitches.

However, with the Premier League close to resumption players could soon have group training and that is exciting news for Xhaka and he has given fans something to look forward to.

Posting on his Instagram Xhaka wrote: “We are back at practice, but first in small groups.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to kick with my colleagues again.

“Even though we are still far away from our regular work! I wish you a good weekend and stay healthy!”

The clubs are set to complete the Premier League season with no fans allowed into the stadiums, however, the absence of football has been depressing for so many fans.

For some, it will be exciting to see the Premier League back again, even though fans will only be able to cheer their teams on from home and through social media.