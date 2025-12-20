“Gratitude and admiration”, Arteta opens up on how he sees David Moyes

David Moyes played a pivotal role in Mikel Arteta’s career by bringing him to the Premier League during his playing days, signing the midfielder for Everton. Arteta enjoyed a productive spell with the Toffees, performances that eventually earned him a move to Arsenal in 2011. He has since returned to the club in a different capacity, now serving as the Gunners’ manager and preparing to face Everton from the touchline.

A Meaningful Reunion at Everton

When Arsenal meet Everton this evening, the fixture will carry significant personal meaning for Arteta. Returning to his former club evokes fond memories, but the focus remains firmly on securing a positive result. Arsenal are well aware of how challenging the task will be, particularly at Everton’s new stadium, where the atmosphere is expected to be intense. Moyes’ reputation for organising disciplined teams capable of delivering surprise results only adds to the difficulty.

The Gunners also understand the importance of the points on offer. With Manchester City playing earlier, Arsenal could find themselves trailing in the standings by the time they kick off. That context increases the pressure to collect all three points, despite the obvious challenges posed by an Everton side managed by someone who knows the club and the league exceptionally well.

Moyes’ Influence on Arteta’s Career

Arteta’s relationship with Moyes extends beyond their time together as player and manager. While working under him at Everton, Arteta began to develop a deeper appreciation for coaching and leadership. That interest grew further after his move to Arsenal, where he later played under Arsene Wenger. These experiences helped shape his transition from player to manager.

Now leading Arsenal, Arteta has openly acknowledged the lasting impact Moyes has had on his life and career. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he said:

“I think that’s the word I’d use, gratitude and admiration. I think he taught me the love that he’s got for the game and then the integrity that the game requires at any cost. I think he’s a remarkable man, I think the way he manages the club, the people, his players, he’s outstanding and I’m very grateful for everything that he did for me, for Everton as well. But I think in general for English football as well, because he’s been an example of how to behave in good moments and in difficult ones. It doesn’t matter when you see how people are, and I think David’s done that, it’s something extraordinary.”