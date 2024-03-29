Grealish expects a more experienced Arsenal to show up at the Etihad

Jack Grealish anticipates a challenging encounter between Manchester City and Arsenal this weekend as both clubs vie for the ultimate prize.

Throughout Pep Guardiola’s tenure at the Etihad, Arsenal has often lingered in the shadow of Manchester City.

However, in the last two seasons, the Gunners have emerged as contenders in the league, showcasing their potential to clinch the title.

Their close brush with championship glory last season was marred by a collapse in the final stages of the campaign, allowing City to secure the title once again.

Arsenal’s stumble in the 2022/2023 season revealed a degree of inexperience, but they have since matured and gained valuable lessons, as acknowledged by Grealish.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘They might have a bit more experience than last season. In both this season and last season, they have had a young side and last season was their first real time in a title race, so this year they might have a bit more experience.

‘I think it is all about us at the moment and if we go out there and win the game then it puts us in a great position.’

We have more experience now and seem to have learnt from last season’s collapse, and this weekend’s game gives us a chance to prove this.

