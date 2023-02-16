Grealish says playing with Ramsdale for England helped him score last night

Jack Grealish has revealed playing with Aaron Ramsdale in the England national team helped him to score against the Arsenal goalkeeper last night.

Grealish was among the goal-scorers as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 to move top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have topped the standings for much of the campaign, with City chasing them from behind.

However, that result means Mikel Arteta’s men go into their next game second on the league table.

It was a tough game for both sides, but City came out victorious and Grealish has revealed how he found the back of the net.

The former Aston Villa man said via The Sun:

“As the ball was coming, obviously, I’m trying to go back across the keeper. I was going to reverse it but then I know Rammers [Aaron Ramsdale] from England and we always have banter, so I thought he’s going to think I’m going to try and reverse it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having trained with Ramsdale, it certainly made things easier for Grealish, as the midfielder has said.

However, we lost the game by more than one goal and we cannot blame the goalkeeper for any of them.

Our game was not as good as theirs, but we will not face City every week, which is a good thing.

What we must do now is focus on defeating other opponents and getting back to winning ways as soon as possible.

