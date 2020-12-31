Grealish still won’t let Saka off the hook over Chelsea goal

Jack Grealish is refusing to agree that Bukayo Saka meant his chipped goal against Chelsea.

Saka scored the pick of the bunch as Arsenal beat the Blues 3-1 at the Emirates last weekend.

He appeared to be looking to cross the ball when it mistakenly lobbed Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

After the game, Saka took to Twitter to say that he saw the Senegalese goalkeeper off his line and he decided to chip him.

However, Grealish replied to him that he was lying, and it was a mis-hit cross.

Saka was again in fine form as Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners in their last league game against Brighton.

He provided the assist for the only goal of the game and after the match, Rob Holding started an Instagram live from his account.

Grealish jumped on the comment section to, yet again, tell Saka to stop lying about his chipped goal against Chelsea.

Grealish wrote as quoted by the Metro: ‘Bukayo stop lying saying u meant to chip the keeper’.

Saka, however, insisted: ‘Bro I saw him off his line. Stop hating’.

Saka has been one of the shining lights in the Arsenal team this season and their fans will hope that he will continue his fine run of form for them.