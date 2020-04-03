Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Great Days from Arsenal – Middlesbrough 1-6 Arsenal 1998/99

This was one of the great games from Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal back in 1999, when Nicolas Anelka and Kwankwo Kanu showed their very best form to make Middlesbrough look like amateurs.

This was the year that Man United won the famous Treble, but Arsenal were only one point behind them and only lost to them in the FA Cup Final thanks to a brilliant Giggs goal in the 109th minute.

But Arsenal had many great memories of 1998/99, including this fantastic win at Boro. I will put Arsenal line-up below, courtesy of PremierLeague.com

Goalkeeper

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for David Seaman

    David Seaman

    England

Defenders

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Nigel Winterburn

    Nigel Winterburn

    England

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Lee Dixon

    Lee Dixon

    England

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Steve Bould

    Steve Bould

    England

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Tony Adams

    Tony Adams

    England

Midfielders

  • Shirt number4

    Photo for Patrick Vieira

    Patrick Vieira
    Goal

    France

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Emmanuel Petit

    Emmanuel Petit
    Substitution Off 86′

    France

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Marc Overmars

    Marc Overmars
    Pen. ScoredSubstitution Off 70′

    Netherlands

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Ray Parlour

    Ray Parlour

    England

Forwards

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Kanu

    Kanu
    GoalGoalSubstitution Off 79′

    Nigeria

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Nicolas Anelka

    Nicolas Anelka
    GoalGoal

    France

Substitutes

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Nelson Vivas

    Nelson Vivas
    Substitution On 79′

    ArgentinaDefender

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Stephen Hughes

    Stephen Hughes
    Substitution On 86′

    EnglandMidfielder

  • Shirt number99

    Photo for Kaba Diawara

    Kaba Diawara
    Substitution On 70′

    GuineaForward

Now you know who was playing you can now watch the extended highlights of the game….

Posted by

