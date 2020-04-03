Video – Great Days from Arsenal – Middlesbrough 1-6 Arsenal 1998/99

This was one of the great games from Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal back in 1999, when Nicolas Anelka and Kwankwo Kanu showed their very best form to make Middlesbrough look like amateurs.
This was the year that Man United won the famous Treble, but Arsenal were only one point behind them and only lost to them in the FA Cup Final thanks to a brilliant Giggs goal in the 109th minute.
But Arsenal had many great memories of 1998/99, including this fantastic win at Boro. I will put Arsenal line-up below, courtesy of PremierLeague.com
Goalkeeper
Defenders
-
Shirt number99Nigel Winterburn
England
-
Shirt number99Lee Dixon
England
-
Shirt number99Steve Bould
England
-
Shirt number99Tony Adams
England
Midfielders
-
Shirt number4Patrick VieiraGoal
France
-
Shirt number99Emmanuel PetitSubstitution Off 86′
France
-
Shirt number99Marc OvermarsPen. ScoredSubstitution Off 70′
Netherlands
-
Shirt number99Ray Parlour
England
Forwards
-
Shirt number99KanuGoalGoalSubstitution Off 79′
Nigeria
-
Shirt number99Nicolas AnelkaGoalGoal
France
Substitutes
Now you know who was playing you can now watch the extended highlights of the game….