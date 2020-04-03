Video – Great Days from Arsenal – Middlesbrough 1-6 Arsenal 1998/99

This was one of the great games from Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal back in 1999, when Nicolas Anelka and Kwankwo Kanu showed their very best form to make Middlesbrough look like amateurs.

This was the year that Man United won the famous Treble, but Arsenal were only one point behind them and only lost to them in the FA Cup Final thanks to a brilliant Giggs goal in the 109th minute.

But Arsenal had many great memories of 1998/99, including this fantastic win at Boro. I will put Arsenal line-up below, courtesy of PremierLeague.com

Goalkeeper

Shirt number 99 David Seaman England

Defenders

Shirt number 99 Nigel Winterburn England

Shirt number 99 Lee Dixon England

Shirt number 99 Steve Bould England

Shirt number 99 Tony Adams England

Midfielders

Shirt number 4 Patrick Vieira Goal France

Shirt number 99 Emmanuel Petit Substitution Off 86′ France

Shirt number 99 Marc Overmars Pen. Scored Substitution Off 70′ Netherlands

Shirt number 99 Ray Parlour England

Forwards

Shirt number 99 Kanu Goal Goal Substitution Off 79′ Nigeria

Shirt number 99 Nicolas Anelka Goal Goal France

Substitutes

Shirt number 99 Nelson Vivas Substitution On 79′ ArgentinaDefender

Shirt number 99 Stephen Hughes Substitution On 86′ EnglandMidfielder

Shirt number 99 Kaba Diawara Substitution On 70′ GuineaForward

Now you know who was playing you can now watch the extended highlights of the game….