‘Great for Arsenal’ – Former Gunner hails star for improving in key areas

Kevin Campbell has praised Emile Smith Rowe for his performance for England this week, as well as praising the Arsenal youngster for improving in key areas of his game.

The 21 year-old made his debut for his country in the win over Albania last week, before getting the nod to start against San Marino, capping his full debut off with both a goal and an assist.

Smith Rowe’s performance will come as no shock to anyone who has been following his progress this season however, with the youngster consistently contributing in the final third, with his output taking an impressive hike.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell is also impressed by the way he has been improving his goal output, praising his overall performance for England also.

“I think he did really well,” Kevin told the Football Insider.

“To start for your country is always a privilege. I am over the moon for him.

“And then to cap your first start with a goal and an assist, no matter who it is against, is amazing. I know the opposition was weak but nobody can take that away from him.

“Hopefully, that will keep his confidence high. His first-time finishing is very good and he showed that again.

“He needed to add goals and assists to his all-round play and he is doing that. It’s really important for him to add production at the top end of the pitch.

“His confidence is high right now which is great for Arsenal.”