Great news – Arsenal will not be letting Emile Smith-Rowe move on this summer

According to the Arsenal expert David Ornstein, Emile Smith-Rowe will not leave Arsenal this summer. This season has been difficult for the Hale End graduate, with injuries and a lack of ample game time when fit. He has only played 195 minutes of club football, appearing 14 times as a substitute.
That situation for a player who was predicted for a breakout season in the 2022–23 season, given his 10 goals and 2 assists the previous season, is worrying. With speculation that Arsenal is looking to shed some of its players to make room for other top stars to arrive, he was thought to be sellable, with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side said to be interested, but that no longer appears to be the case.
The 22-year-old still has 3 years on his deal, and to many who’ve seen him while on form, it is good news that he is set to stay and have another chance to get to his best “I have to be critical of myself,” said Arteta, hinting at holding on to some promising prospects like Emile Smith-Rowe.
“My job is to get the best out of 24 players we have available, and I haven’t been able to do that.
“There are three or four, I would say, that still have huge potential, but for different reasons, they haven’t been able to do that [this season].
“Whether it’s injuries or game time, or whether it’s because I haven’t had the opportunity or I have decided not to play them enough.”
Smith-Rowe will play for England’s U21 team in the European Under-21 Championship this summer. The U21 games and a solid pre-season should help him start strong in the 2023–24 season and maybe reclaim his mojo.
Sam P
Maybe he will compete with Zinchenko to replace Xhaka? The news could mean Arsenal won’t sign Mount and Tielemans
Gai,
ESR skill set is good enough to compete with Zichenko and he uses his hight to good effect. I bet if not for injury Arteta played him a lot last season. I don’t rate much Tielemans performance lately, but Mason any day is a good player I don’t mind in Arsenal though he lost form last season.
Ornstein said Mount’s preference is Man United, so hopefully he’ll go to Old Trafford. I don’t fancy him because I think he is too similar to Smith-Rowe and tends to dwell in the final-third too long
Nothing to do with ESR staying. We have zero interest in Tielemans, as I have correctly been saying for months past.
We will also NOT buy Mount, who will go to United, probably..
Really admire the man, a genuine Arsenal player and delighted the board have seen sense in keeping him. Next task is to see how he works with Odegaarde.
Exciting news. There are so many games awaiting Arsenal. Surely he’ll have his moments.
Lots of energy and tech ability but seems fragile. Because he lacks defensive ability the only positions are in attack. False number 9 or creative number 8. He is not really a winger. He has quick feet, reads the play well and can send and receive quick short passes. I would loan him to Westham for a year to see how he developed as an incentive deal to purchase Rice for £75 million.
Watch this space?
What have you heard Reggie?Interesting to hear Arteta acknowledge his own shortcomings with regard to “3/4 players”Is he referring to his treatment of ESR,KT,Nketiah and Nelson?
I haven’t heard anything but if ESR cares about his career and i think he does, i dont see him staying. Ludicrous how he has been snubbed.
This is one player if sold surely will come back to haunt us, can see this kid developing rapidly under the tutelage of Unai Emery leaving eggs all over the gaffer face if good sense not prevail.
Amazing news if true.
I really rate ESR. He is injury prone and that’s the only problem.
I rate him like I used to rate the likes of Diaby, wilshere, Rosicky etc when if they were 90% injured most of the time.
If he stays fit next season what a talented option to have. I do have this feeling that ESR and Vieira will have a breakthrough season coming.
Dont see HOW the obviously weedy , frail and skinny Viera can possibly have a breakthrough season in our rough, tough fast paced PREM.
HE IS NOT BUILT FOR SUCCESS.
For me this indicates that Odegaardt, EsR & Vieira will be rotated in the attacking creative midfield position. With Odegaardt ofcourse in the more senior role. Furthermore it indicates Maddison is definitely nt coming.
Next season is going to be quite interesting. With the coach giving us a preview in the last few weeks about the inverted rightback ploy. We could find ourselves in a situation where our ‘second team’ will be equally as good as the 1st team albeit they play different setups.
He must be feeling a little left behind when looking at the contracts being signed or pending. This season would have been a big one had he been fit. Next season he’d better make up for it, am expecting big performances from the young man, monster season ahead
Arteta’s lack of self-awareness alarms me. He speaks about it being his job to get the best out of players and then seems perplexed that he hasn’t been able to do it with a combination of not bringing him on until the 86th minute or not playing him at all and instead persisting with Vieira.