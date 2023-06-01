Great news – Arsenal will not be letting Emile Smith-Rowe move on this summer

According to the Arsenal expert David Ornstein, Emile Smith-Rowe will not leave Arsenal this summer. This season has been difficult for the Hale End graduate, with injuries and a lack of ample game time when fit. He has only played 195 minutes of club football, appearing 14 times as a substitute.

That situation for a player who was predicted for a breakout season in the 2022–23 season, given his 10 goals and 2 assists the previous season, is worrying. With speculation that Arsenal is looking to shed some of its players to make room for other top stars to arrive, he was thought to be sellable, with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side said to be interested, but that no longer appears to be the case.

The 22-year-old still has 3 years on his deal, and to many who’ve seen him while on form, it is good news that he is set to stay and have another chance to get to his best “I have to be critical of myself,” said Arteta, hinting at holding on to some promising prospects like Emile Smith-Rowe.

“My job is to get the best out of 24 players we have available, and I haven’t been able to do that.

“There are three or four, I would say, that still have huge potential, but for different reasons, they haven’t been able to do that [this season].

“Whether it’s injuries or game time, or whether it’s because I haven’t had the opportunity or I have decided not to play them enough.”

Smith-Rowe will play for England’s U21 team in the European Under-21 Championship this summer. The U21 games and a solid pre-season should help him start strong in the 2023–24 season and maybe reclaim his mojo.

Sam P

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…