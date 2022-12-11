Great news as Ben White and Matt Turner join the Arsenal squad in Dubai

Yesterday we were all worried about whether Oleks Zinchenko was not going to be back in the Arsenal squad by the time we played West Ham on Boxing Day, but we were reassured that he was back in training (see above) and would be available in time for the EPL return.

Now today we have been treated to some pics from Dubai showing both Ben White and Matt Turner also back with the squad, and it is also comforting to see Thomas Partey looking fit and well as well….

The next players we expect to see arriving are Gabriel Martinelli, who took a seperate flight from his Brazilian team-mates and is expected to arrive in Dubai shortly, and hopefully Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka will be rejoining up with Ben White in the next few days as well.

Arteta’s squad id preparing right now to face the Italian giants AC Milan on the 13th Dec (Tuesday) and it looks like the boss is goig to have many more players available than he had against Lyon.

With William Saliba being the only Arsenal player left in the World Cup, it looks like Arteta certainly won’t be short of options on Boxing Day….

