After an excellent week for Arsenal fans which saw many of our rivals for the Top Four dropping points all over the place, we now have even better news from London Colney as Takehero Tomiyasu has rejoined Mikel Arteta’s training sessions.

The Japanese international has proved to be an excellent buy for Arsenal on Deadline Day last summer. He took no time at all to settle into London life and has been practically indispensable for the Gunners when fit. He has started 16 League games since his debut back in September and looks like he is going to be an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s youth revolution.

He ws injured on New Year’s Day against Man City, and other than being rushed back too early for the Liverpool League Cup semifinal because of lack of options, he has not kicked a ball since.

His return is now imminent against Brentfford next week, so here is a reminder of exactly what Arsenal fans have been missing….

🇯🇵 Takehiro Tomiyasu is the best Asian footballer in the Premier League.

So there is nothing left but to welcome him back top the team, and to hope that he stays fit for the whole of the race for the Top Four…

Tomiyasu is back in training

