Great News for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus aiming to be available for the Tottenham Derby

To aid his team’s selection for the North London derby, Mikel Arteta may receive a significant squad boost from an injury return. We expect the Arsenal manager to be without Mikel Merino and Declan Rice for the North London Derby.

So as Arsenal travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Spanish tactician must be innovative in how he lines up his midfield to compete with their local rivals. Who will join Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey in the engine room to complete the midfield? Well, there are numerous options available for Mikel Arteta to choose from, including Ethan Nwaneri, Jorginho, Jurrien Timber, and Oleksander Zinchenko. And the most recent injury update just gives him another option.

Charles Watts reports that Gabriel Jesus is likely to resume training this international break, and if all goes well, he could potentially play against Tottenham.

Watts said, “On the Gabriel Jesus injury… I have been told there is hope that he could potentially be back after the international break. He is stepping up his recovery plan.

“I haven’t got a firm date though, I’ve not been told a firm date. When I was speaking at the game at the weekend to someone, they were saying the hope is he might be able to join in training at some point during the international break and could have a chance for Spurs.”

Given Jesus’s return, wouldn’t it make sense to move Havertz to LCM and utilise the Brazilian in attack?

Havertz at LCM may be the last thing Gooner wants, but without Rice and Merino, he could be the Gunner to provide the physicality the club needs to win the battle with Tottenham. With the confidence he’s amassed over the last few months, he could do a better job in midfield.

