Great news for Arsenal as Zinchenko expected to be fit for Boxing Day

While Arsenal fans were trying to digest the devastating news that Gabriel Jesus will miss the next two or three months after an operation on his knee, we found out in Arsenal’s Dubai Cup game against Lyon that Oleks Zinchenko was not even in the squad for the Dubai Super Cup match, prompting worries that he was back on the treatment table again, which is becoming to be a very regular thing for the Ukranian.

Oleksandr Zinchenko not in today’s squad against Lyon is absolutely concerning for Arsenal. Already without Gabriel Jesus and potentially Benjamin White, Mikel Arteta could be missing several key players when the season restarts against West Ham on Boxing Day. #afc pic.twitter.com/bqY4ATNC2T — Logan Caswell (@Loggy_caswell) December 8, 2022

Obviously we have reasons to worry about which players will be available for Arsenal’s game against West Ham on Boxing Day, but we now know that Gabriel Martnelli is on his way to join Mikel’s squad for training in Dubai, but Bukayo Saka is still in with a chance of going all the way to the World Cup Final and missing the game, and no-one knows what is really going on with Ben White at the moment.

But this afternoon it has been revealed that Zinchenko is still on track to face West Ham….

🚨| Update on Oleksandr Zinchenko as he wasn’t involved in the 3-0 win over Lyon. He’s training with the squad and getting back to full fitness. He’s had some muscle tightness. He’s expected to be ready for West Ham on the 26th of December. pic.twitter.com/ViFxMFqVSL — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) December 10, 2022

And to back it up, we have seen the latest pics from the training in Dubai, and Zinchenko has been seen in action…

So we may not have Jesus (and maybe Saka and White) but with Emile Smith-Rowe coming back (like a new signing!), Martinelli and Nketiah leading the forward line, and Tierney and Zinchenko also available, we should have more than enough players to continue our winning ways..

