Great News! Gabriel Jesus’ latest injury is nothing serious to worry abt

Despite the fact that all eyes are on Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker, a move that might define the club’s season, Mikel Arteta wants all of his attackers to be fully fit.

When Arsenal last played, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in the FA Cup, there was concern that Gabriel Jesus would be out due to injury. Arteta said of the Brazilian: “He had some pain in his knee. We have done a scan that shows something. Hopefully, it’s not something big. It’s the same knee that he had (an injury on before), so we could not take any risks.”

Well, the latest update on Gabriel Jesus is a positive one. According to the Mirror, the Gunners hope Gabriel Jesus will be back after the Dubai training camp because the knee injury that prompted him to miss the match against Liverpool is “minor.”

Gabriel Jesus does everything right in Arsenal’s attack, though he doesn’t score much. When he plays well, the Arsenal offense performs well. We can criticize him for not scoring as much as he should, but he remains an important aspect of Arteta’s plans. Who knows, he might come back fired up and score as frequently as he did in his first few months as a Gunner.

The admission by Arteta that signing a striker may not be possible leaves the Gooners with little choice but to wish Gabriel Jesus was fit and available for selection each match day.

Daniel O

