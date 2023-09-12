Great news – Gabriel Magalhaes is fit and ready to play for Arsenal next week

Arsenal vs. Everton will be a special encounter for Arsenal defender Gabriel, who was just given his first Brazil cap the other day. The Arsenal No. 6 made his senior team debut in Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia.

Despite the fact that he did not finish the game and was subbed off due to an injury, several reports claim that the defender was not injured and that there is no need to panic because he will not be joining Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey on the treatment table.

🚨 Gabriel Magalhães in training with Brazil. 🇧🇷 No injury, it seems. pic.twitter.com/GftKAH8tSA — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) September 11, 2023

In any case, why is the Everton vs. Arsenal game significant for the 25-year-old? That game is significant for the Brazilian because it will be his 100th PL appearance if he plays. Making 100 Premier League appearances for a single club should not be taken for granted.

The Brazilian has established himself as a cog in Arteta’s project since joining Arsenal on September 1, 2020. Though he appeared to have lost his starting berth in Arteta’s lineup at the start of this season, he was reintegrated into the starting 11 against Manchester United, and he impressed as the Gunners defeated the Red Devils 3-1.

With injuries to right back Partey and summer defensive addition Jurrien Timber, Gabriel will almost certainly retain his starting spot. He doesn’t have to prove he deserves to play every game; he played every minute of Arsenal’s Premier League title chase last season, which sadly did not end as intended.

Gabriel will no doubt be looking forward to making history as Arsenal prepares to travel to Merseyside and leave Goodison Park with a massive win after a humiliating 1-0 setback at the same ground last season.

