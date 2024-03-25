Great News! Reports are saying that Ethan Nwaneri is poised to sign his first pro Arsenal contract

Arsenal’s promising young midfielder, Ethan Nwaneri, is on the brink of signing his first professional contract with the Gunners, according Mail Sport. The news comes as Nwaneri returns from duty with the England Under 17 team, marking a milestone in the career of the Premier League’s youngest-ever player.

Turning 17 on Thursday, Nwaneri now meets the eligibility criteria to ink his professional terms with Arsenal, a move eagerly anticipated by both the player and the club. The contract, expected to span between two to three years, signifies Arsenal’s commitment to nurturing and retaining one of their most prized prospects.

Despite interest from rival clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City, Arsenal has successfully fended off any potential poaching attempts, securing Nwaneri’s allegiance. Informal discussions have even hinted at the possibility of an improved deal upon his 18th birthday, underlining the club’s long-term investment in the young talent.

Nwaneri first burst onto the Premier League scene on September 18, 2022, when he made his debut against Brentford at a tender age of 15 years and 181 days. This season, he further showcased his potential with a notable appearance off the bench in Arsenal’s dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United.

His contributions haven’t been limited to senior appearances alone. In the FA Youth Cup fixture against Crewe Alexandra, Nwaneri stole the spotlight with a remarkable performance, netting an impressive five goals in a 7-1 thrashing. This stellar display underscored his growing influence within Arsenal’s youth setup and hinted at a bright future ahead.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been quick to recognize Nwaneri’s talent, affording him opportunities to shine on the big stage. In the West Ham Derby, Nwaneri’s late cameo saw him dazzle spectators with his impeccable ball control and incisive dribbling, earning praise from both fans and teammates alike.

Arteta lauded Nwaneri’s performance, emphasizing the trust and confidence the team has in the young midfielder.. He told Arsenal.com after the game that his players were so convinced of Nwaneri’s quality that they were compelling him to introduce the youngster: “There is something that you have to do in your team, and that is the trust of the teammates. And I had two things: one, the players on the bench whispering to bring Ethan on, which is a great thing to hear.”

Reports are now saying Nwaneri is now being mentored by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, and Nwaneri appears poised to follow in the footsteps of his senior counterparts and establish himself as a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield.

As excitement mounts around Hale End, Nwaneri’s imminent contract signing symbolizes not just a personal milestone but also a testament to Arsenal’s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent. With his blend of skill, determination, and potential, Ethan Nwaneri is indeed primed to become the next big sensation at Arsenal.

This is great news for Arsenal fans and will give encouragement to his youth team-mates that Arteta still believes in bringing youth through from the Academy.

Jack Anderson

