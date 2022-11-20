Great News – Smith-Rowe predicts he will be ready for Arsenal’s next League game

At the beginning of the season, Arsenal were stricken by quite a few injuries to Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney, Tomiyasu, Pablo Vieira, Emile Smith-Rowe, and Mo Elneny, with the last two named expected to be long term absentees.

Thankfully Partey returned to the fold much quicker than expected, Tierney and Tomiyasu were well-covered as we had Ben White and Zinchenko to step in but are now beinghandled with care, Vieira missed pre-season and took a while to get match fit for the Premier League and has only recently made his EPL debut.

The ever-loyal Elneny had to fight hard to get fit early and also returned to the squad before the break, which only left Smith-Rowe, who had decided to have elective groin surgery in September to fix a long term problem that has plagued him for years.

So, then there was one, and it would appear that even Smith-Rowe is also on the mend. He has travelled to Dubai with the rest of the squad for warm weather training and was spotted at the Yas Marina circuit, where the F1 Dubai Grand Prix is set to go ahead this afternoon, and he spoke to a SkySports reporter who asked him when he expected to be back playing for Arsenal. “Hopefully by the first game after the World Cup [I’ll be back playing],” he replied (as reported by the Mirror) “I’m actually out here [in Abu Dhabi] doing rehab, today was my day off, I’m back training tomorrow.

“I’m back on the pitch, it’s going well.”

This is brilliant news for Arteta and he can now hope to have a completely fit squad for when the EPL restarts in December.

As long as we don’t pick up any new problems during the World Cup of course!

