Great news – Tierney cleared to play against Man City

Tierney appearance more likely for City trip!

The Sun has reported today that Kieran Tierney has been cleared to play against Manchester City over the weekend and what a boost that will be for Arteta if that is true.

Kieran had been told to isolate for 14 days after he came into close contact with Scotland teammate Stuart Armstrong who had tested positive a few days into international duty, in turn Kieran was sent back to London to complete his quarantine at home, and as Arsenal initially expressed their disappointment at this, but it seemed there was no way Kieran would be able to play come the return of the Premier League.

But forward on a week and it appears as though our club doctor Gary O’Driscoll has had some rather positive talks with the Lothian Health Protection Team, which is the equivalent of our NHS, the Scottish government and the SFA and it seems as though Kieran who has tested negative will be available for selection for the game at the Etihad over the weekend.

Although Arsenal are yet to confirm this, I guess we will find out when the teams are revealed an hour before the game is due to take place but if the reports are said to be true then it is always a boost to have players available.

I hope for our sake that Kieran is able to play but if it happens that he still has to fulfil his whole quarantine period then so be it, we have a full strength team and there are other players who will be able to come in and do a similar job if not the same, if Kieran does not get the green light.

Will it be the end of the world if he doesn’t get to play against City, no not really, because at the end of the day players health and safety should be the number one priority, no matter how much of a shame it would be, the risk of possibly having the virus and passing it over, or the risk of receiving a fine for playing him when he never fulfilled his time, is just not worth it! Gooners?

Shenel Osman