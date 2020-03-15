Great opportunity for Arsenal fans to start fresh if this campaign is annulled

Arsenal fans can use this break for renewed optimism and passion for the team.
Arsenal fans have endured a torrid campaign and, understandably, they began to make the Emirates a toxic place for the players on occasions this season.
The club fans had to watch the horror show the players put up during the reign of Unai Emery, thankfully, Mikel Arteta has turned things around.
Arteta seems to be a manager that understands the importance of playing for the team.
The Spaniard has helped to mend the relationship between the club’s fans and players but there is still a group of fans who can’t wait for the slightest of opportunities to turn against their team.
These fans usually use hashtags like #Artetaout when the team performs badly or when they think the manager has made the wrong choice.
There will always be cynics, however, if this Premier League season is abandoned or ended early, Arsenal fans have to return to a new campaign with new vigour, positivity and enthusiasm.
We have to be ready to be there for the team when they perform excellently and when they perform poorly.
The players will want to give their best every time they step on the pitch to represent the club, but there are times that it just doesn’t come off for them, fans have to understand that and keep the energy at the same level at all times.
This enforced break gives everybody an opportunity for a fresh start, let’s hope it is used wisely.
An article from Jacob B
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Not judging but don’t think this is the time to think about this…much bigger, important and impactful issues to deal with across the world…
Yes, these are tough times.
But don’t you think the world is actually bigger than COVID-19? When it suddenly goes as it came, the world will still be here…
If talking about something else allows people to take their minds away from the doom and gloom, why take that away from them?
Yes, this article cannot be argued with but neither does it add anything of value or any new insights either . Obviously EVERY new season is always a new start for all teams and all teams hope for better times. If this article is in fact trying to tell us that things have improved since Arteta came , then OK but with great respect that is hardly NEWS . Is it!
B y the way I disagree with the AB post above this one. IN THIS BLEAK TIME, IT IS EXACTLY THE RIGHT TIME TO THINK OF MORE PLEASANT THINGS LIKE THE NEXT SEASON AND TO TRY TAKING OUR MINDS OFF THIS PRESENT AWFUL AND ISOLATING VIRUS AND TO LOOK FORWARD TO BETTER TIMES AGAIN. DIALOGUE AND COMMUNICATION IS NOW MORE VITAL THAN EVER, EVEN IF FACE TO FACE COMMUNICATION NEEDS TO LESSEN DRAMATICALLY. Social media is a lifeline and antidote to loneliness, AB, so think again!