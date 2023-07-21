Great start for Lia Walti’s Switzerland with 2-0 win over Philippines in Women’s World Cup by Michelle

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti captained Switzerland to a 2-0 win over the Philippines at Forsyth Barr Stadium today, 21st July.

The Swiss, aka La Nati, took the fight to the Philippines to guarantee they had a great start to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

The Philippines, aka the Malditas, thought they would finally beat a European side after failing to do so in their last three encounters against a UEFA nation, when they found the back of the net just after the 15th minute through a strike from Katrina Guillou. However, Guillou’s strike didn’t count as she was judged offside.

The Philippines scare made the Swiss more attentive and start to press the Malditas. In the 37th minute, Ana Maria had a bright chance to give La Nati the lead, but she fired her shot wide even with the goal at her mercy. Fortunately, just before Halftime, the Malditas conceded a penalty after the VAR revealed Jessika Cowart caught the heel of Coumba Sow; Ramona Bachmann stepped up to take the penalty, converting it put Switzerland in front.

In the second half, Walti and Co. continued to pressure the Asians. Their pressure paid off as they doubled their lead in the 64th minute as Seraina Severin Piubel fired home from close range for the goal; this was after the Philippines’ goalie produced a quick-fire double save.

Gooners must be happy about the Swiss’ win as two of theirs, Lia Walti (who played 75 minutes before being subbed off) and Noelle Maritz, were vital to the victory. Up next for the Swiss is a clash against Norway next Tuesday

Below are the current standings for Group A, with Switzerland topping the table, ahead of New Zealand on goal difference, with Norway and the Philippines bringing up the rear, after the group favourites Frida Maanum’s Norway lost 1-0 to New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

