Greek giants emerge as another team that Sokratis might join

Sokratis Papastathopoulos could join Greek giants Olympiacos this month after terminating his Arsenal contract.

The former Borussia Dortmund man was out of Mikel Arteta plans for the season, and he wasn’t registered for any competition.

He was supposed to be out of a contract at the end of this season, but Arsenal has agreed to terminate his deal early to allow him to join another club.

Several teams have been linked with a move for him, including Lazio and Genoa, however, he is set to make a return to his native Greece, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

He claimed that the defender is expected to join Greek giants, Olympiacos.

He tweeted: “Sokratis Papastathopoulos will come back in Greece and join Olympiacos.”

Sokratis was brought in to help improve Arsenal’s defence in 2018 under the management of Unai Emery, but Mikel Arteta didn’t find him very useful and sidelined him.

He won the FA Cup with the Gunners last season and helped them reach the final of the Europa League in 2019.

At 32, he is probably looking for the last decent contract of his career and spending it back at home wouldn’t be a bad idea.