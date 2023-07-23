Group A Review: Switzerland’s Walti & Maritz clash with Maanum’s Norway at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group B Review: Switzerland’s Walti & Maritz clash with Maanum’s Norway at FIFA Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off in Australia & New Zealand on Thursday 20th July. Arsenal Women have 15 players representing their national teams at the World Cup. All 15 of our Gunners have now played their 1st game of the tournament, so let’s take a look at the highs & lows of Group A and where our Gunners are in their Group standings.

Frida Maanum’s defeated Norway will face a buoyant Switzerland with Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz on Tuesday 25th July! One to watch Gooners!

Group A

Switzerland: Swiss captain Lia Walti & Noelle Maritz are happily sitting at the top of Group A, after securing a 2-0 win over the Philippines. Next 2 group stage matches:

Switzerland v Norway Tue 25th July 09:00 ITV

Switzerland v New Zealand Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC

Gooners must be happy about the Swiss’ win as two of theirs, Lia Walti (who played 75 minutes before being subbed off) and Noelle Maritz, were vital to the victory.

Norway: Frida Maanum & her national teammates were favourite to top their group, but suffered a devasting 1-0 loss to co-hosts New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament, leaving them at the bottom of Group A. A shooting in Auckland that saw helicopters and police outside the Norway team hotel may have affected the team going into the game, though Manager Hege Riise didn’t seem to think so saying:

“Some players slept through it.

“It hasn’t affected us in how we performed in the game. We didn’t get any momentum at all.”

Norway’s next 2 group stage matches:

Switzerland v Norway Tue 25th July 09:00 ITV

Norway v Philippines Sun 30th July 08:00 BBC

Have Switzerland just been lucky to face the 46th ranked Philippines for their first game? Have Norway just been unlucky to face the 26th ranked New Zealand who, as co-hosts, have the power of home-turf and home-support under their boots?

Norway are ranked 12th in the world, while Switzerland are ranked 20th, but anything can happen at a World Cup!

What’s your prediction for the Switzerland & Norway match on Tuesday?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

