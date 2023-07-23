Group B Review: Lacasse & D’Angelo’s Canada clash with McCabe’s Ireland at FIFA Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off in Australia & New Zealand on Thursday 20th July. Arsenal Women have 15 players representing their national teams at the World Cup. All 15 of our Gunners have now played their 1st game of the tournament, so let’s take a look at the highs & lows of Group B and where our Gunners are in their Group standings.

Cloe Lacasse & Sabrina D’Angelo’s Canada will face a Katie McCabe’s Ireland on Wednesday 26th July! One to watch Gooners!

Group B

Canada’s Lacasse & D’Angelo are sitting mid-table in Group B, after only managing a 0-0 draw against the 40th ranked Nigeria.

Next 2 group stage matches:

Canada v Republic of Ireland Wed 26th July 13:00 ITV

Canada v Australia Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC

Canada dominated possession against Nigeria in their opening game but failed to break down their opponents solid defence, and failed to score from a penalty kick. After their rocky start Canada will be hoping for a better result against the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, before they then face top of Group B co-hosts Australia.

Katie McCabe’s Ireland are sitting at the bottom of Group B, after losing 1-0 to co-hosts Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord’s Australia.

Next 2 group stage matches:

Canada v Republic of Ireland Wed 26th July 13:00 ITV

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC

Were McCabe’s Ireland just unlucky to face the 10th ranked Australia in their first game? Indeed, this game was the first game of the tournament played in Australia, after the opening game in New Zealand. The match was moved to Stadium Australia due to high demand and played to a packed stadium of over 75,000 fans. As co-hosts, Australia have the power of home-turf under their boots and incredible home support.

Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord’s Australia are sitting top-of-the-table in Group B, after their 1-0 win against McCabe’s Ireland.

Next 2 group stage matches:

Australia v Nigeria Thu 27th July 11:00 BBC

Canada v Australia Mon 31st July 11:00 BBC

Next up for Australia is Nigeria, on Thursday. The Matilda’s will be hoping to break down their African opponents – something that Canada failed to do. Home support may once again lift the Matilda’s to glory! Australia expect to go into this match without their captain & striker Sam Kerr again, due to a calf injury. Catley, who scored the winning goal against Ireland, from a spot-kick, is expected to captain the Matilda’s once again.

What’s your prediction for the Canada v Ireland match on Wednesday and Australia v Nigeria on Thursday?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

