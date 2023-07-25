Group D Review: Russo’s England clash with Kuhl’s Denmark at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 kicked-off in Australia & New Zealand on Thursday 20th July. Arsenal Women have 15 players representing their national teams at the World Cup. All 15 of our Gunners have now played their 1st game of the tournament, so let’s take a look at the highs & lows of Group D and where our Gunners are in their Group standings.

Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy’s England will face Denmark with Kathrine Kuhl on Friday 28th July! One to watch Gooners as our Gunners go head-to-head in a crucial match between these top-of-the-table Group D teams!

The Lionesses, with Arsenal’s Russo and Wubben-Moy are sitting at the top of Group D alongside fellow Gunner Kathrine Kuhl‘s Denmark, on joint points.

England managed to win 1-0 over Haiti, and take the 3 points, thanks to a spot-kick goal from Georgia Stanway. Russo was on the pitch for 72 minutes, before being substituted for Rachel Daly. She proved troublesome for Haiti with her continuous pressing, and shots on target (6 in all) tested the goalkeeper, Perhaps Russo’s best chance came in the second-half when she received a great ball in from Keira Walsh and unleashed a half-volley that was parried away by the keeper for a corner.

Next 2 group stage matches:

England v Denmark Fri 28th July 09:30 BBC

China v England Tue 1st Aug 12:00 ITV

Denmark were put under immense pressure from China and missed a real open-goal opportunity but the clash remained at 0-0 until the 89th minute. Pernille Harder’s late corner found Amalie Vangsgaard and the substitute put a powerful header into goal, taking Denmark to 1-0. Kuhl made her World Cup debut in the Danish starting XI and played excellently in midfield, using her close ball control to turn Chinese defenders in the middle of the pitch.

Next 2 group stage matches:

England v Denmark Fri 28 July 09:30 BBC

Haiti v Denmark Tue 01 August 12:00 ITV

I think this match could go either way – it will be great if the Lionesses, and particularly Arsenal’s Russo, can get some balls in the back of the net from open-play.

What’s your prediction for the 4th ranked England v 13th ranked Denmark match on Friday? Can the Lionesses do it without Arsenal’s injured Beth Mead & Leah Williamson?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….